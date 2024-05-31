Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mandy Moore, 40, sparks fan reaction with her emotional pregnancy announcement
Digital Cover mother-and-baby

Mandy Moore, 40, sparks fan reaction with her emotional pregnancy announcement

Tangled star Mandy Moore is having a third baby

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Mandy Moore is growing her family, as she's pregnant with her third baby.

The 40-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram to share the amazing news with her fans, as she shared a photo of her two sons Augustus "Gus", three, and Oscar "Ozzie", 19 months old, holding hands as they wore white t-shirts. Gus' t-shirt said 'Big' and Ozzie's said 'Middle' on it, indicating that another child was on the way.

She captioned the photo: "Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister." 

Fans flocked to the comments to congratulate the This Is Us star on the news, loving the reference to her hit show.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith attend the ceremony honoring Mandy Moore with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 25, 2019© Getty
Mandy and her husband have been married since 2018

One fan said: "'First came me and Dad said gee. Then came me and Mom said wee. Then came me and we said that's THREE; BIG 3!' Congratulations!"

Another wrote: "The Big 3", with a crying emoji, "It really was meant to be". A third concurred: "Your own Big Three! It’s even 2 boys and 1 girl."

Mandy hugs Gus© @mandymooremm
Mandy hugs Gus

Fellow actresses Claire Holt, who starred with Mandy in 47 Meters Down, and Teresa Palmer congratulated the expectant mom on her big news.

Claire commented: "OMG congrats!!!!!!!! 3 is the best", while Teresa said: "AHHHHHHHHH amazing!!!!!!!".

Gus and Ozzy at the park© @mandymooremm
Gus and Ozzy at the park

Mandy and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, got married back in 2018 after they started dating in 2015. 

When Gus started preschool in October, she told People: "Gus just started preschool, and I feel like with all of that comes new community and new things that you do together with new friends and whatnot." 

"So I'm excited to just continue seeing where that leads us, and being home this year, I think, is going to be especially special."

Mandy may be a Disney princess, having played Rapunzel in Tangled, but her boys have yet to care about her Disney link as she took them to visit Rapunzel and Flynn Ryder at Disneyland.

She joked: "Gus isn’t interested in Tangled and really couldn’t care less that mom and Rapunzel are 'close friends.' Now if I knew Lightning McQueen, that would be another story."

One fan commented under her pregnancy announcement that in having a daughter, she would have: "A tiny Rapunzel who’s gonna know her mom is Rapunzel".

