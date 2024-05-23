Kourtney Kardashian reveals how baby Rocky's life was 'saved' after frightening emergency surgery

Kourtney Kardashian opened up on the fifth season premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu about the terrifying emergency fetal surgery she had to undergo last year.

Between August and September 2023, the 45-year-old reality TV star and mompreneur was rushed to the hospital for an emergency surgery while she was still pregnant with her youngest, Rocky 13 Barker.

She and husband Travis Barker kept off social media for a while amid reports of something going wrong with the pregnancy, with Kourtney eventually returning to share the news of the surgery in early September.

Thankfully, everything went well with the support of family by her side, and baby Rocky was born healthy and happy that November, and is now following his parents around the world on their many adventures.

Early into the premiere episode, a still heavily pregnant Kourtney opened up about what led to the surgery. "We had planned a scan at home so that all the kids could see the baby. And Travis was about to leave for tour."

© Instagram Kourtney supported by Travis after undergoing emergency fetal surgery

She continued: "The doctor who will come to the house to do the scan is a high-risk doctor who's really detailed and thorough at looking for everything. And something caught his eye where he wanted me to see a couple specialists. I had to go in for fetal surgery, in which they do surgery on the baby, which was terrifying."

Her recounting the incident in a confessional was intercut with shots of her in her bedroom with friends recalling the surgery, which she described as being "so stressful."

© Instagram "By the time [Travis] got home, I had already had my surgery 'cause they had to do it right away."

Kourtney talked about why Travis, who flew home from his tour with Blink-182, was even more stressed. "The thing that was awful was that his Wi-Fi was broken on the plane. So the whole time, he couldn't get updated," she shared, adding that her mom Kris Jenner was the one who came to the hospital with her.

"By the time he got home, I had already had my surgery 'cause they had to do it right away. My mom took me to the surgery and Travis, as soon as he landed, came straight to the hospital and took over and slept at the hospital with me."

© Instagram Baby Rocky was born healthy and happy in November 2023

The Poosh founder stated that the "timing of it was miraculous," and mentioned how she was "so grateful for how everything played out and for the doctors that really helped to make the best decisions that really saved our baby."

The mom-of-four received praise from her friends for sharing her story on social media soon after, breaking some of the stigma associated with pregnancies in the 40s. Kourtney said that her doctor told her: "There's nothing that you did wrong. It's not age-related. It's just a super rare thing that happened."

© Instagram "There's nothing that you did wrong. It's not age-related. It's just a super rare thing that happened."

She concluded of her situation at the time: "Because of the emergency fetal surgery I had to have, I'm now mostly on bedrest because there's a hole in the amniotic sac from where they had to go in for the surgery. I'm not allowed to drive, I'm not allowed to stand for more than 20 minutes. I'm really not leaving the house, in other words."