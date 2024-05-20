Lionel Richie hints at Sofia Richie's baby daughter's arrival: 'The baby is a diva'

Lionel Richie already has two glamorous daughters in Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie Grainge, and now he's gearing up to have a"diva" for a granddaughter.

Though his daughter Sofia has yet to confirm she has given birth to her first child, a daughter, with husband Elliott Grainge, the "All Night Long" singer has just addressed his newest granddaughter's very near arrival.

The American Idol judge is already a grandfather to his adoptive daughter Nicole's two kids with husband Joel Madden, daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 14.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the season finale of American Idol – which saw fellow judge Katy Perry bid farewell to the show after seven years – Lionel noted how his daughter, who is already nine months pregnant, didn't welcome her firstborn in time for Mother's Day on May 12.

"Listen, the baby is a diva," he joked, adding: "You can't come from Sofia and not have some form of defiance."

Lionel also warned his daughter over how much her life is going to change once the baby does arrive, saying: "She is going to be in shock because it comes out this small, but it changes your life completely."

He continued: "And I can't wait to sit there and laugh at her when she can't hand the baby back. Elliot and Sofia are going to have a reality [check]."

Still, he also gushed: "Of course, let me tell you something, we're all loving it. I'm over the moon and trying to stay calm. I'm just so excited. For them, I know this is going to be the adventure of a lifetime."

© Getty Lionel with his three kids in 2018

Sofia, 25, and her husband, 30, tied the knot over an instantly-viral, star-studded wedding weekend at the famed Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France in April of last year. When she announced her pregnancy via a feature on Vogue in January, she revealed she first learned she was expecting early on, when she was about four weeks along and traveling to Milan for fashion week.

Recalling the moment she and Elliott saw three positive pregnancy tests, she shared: "He was so excited, and we both cried. It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops. But knowing I was so early, I was so protective — even with my friends."

© Getty Sofia and her husband married in April of 2023

Further speaking about her pregnancy journey, she said at the time: "I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life," adding: "And also just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion — there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."

She also noted: "My dream in life is to have a daughter, and Elliot is really excited for a girl too. I think it's so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He's very sensitive."