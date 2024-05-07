Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hilary Duff welcomes baby number 4 — see the adorable first photos and the baby's name
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover mother-and-baby

Hilary Duff welcomes baby number 4 — see the adorable first photos and the baby's name

The Lizzie McGuire star shares a son with ex Mike Comrie as well

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Congratulations are in order for Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma! The couple have welcomed their third child together, the Disney star's fourth.

Their baby girl was born on May 3, and Hilary, 36, shared the first photos of their newborn and the at-home birth. The couple have named their baby Townes.

She captioned the announcement: "Townes Meadow Bair, now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!"

View post on Instagram
 

"I have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you've been here all along beauty."

More to come…

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more