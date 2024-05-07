Hilary Duff welcomes baby number 4 — see the adorable first photos and the baby's name

Congratulations are in order for Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma! The couple have welcomed their third child together, the Disney star's fourth.

Their baby girl was born on May 3, and Hilary, 36, shared the first photos of their newborn and the at-home birth. The couple have named their baby Townes.

She captioned the announcement: "Townes Meadow Bair, now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!"

"I have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you've been here all along beauty."

More to come…