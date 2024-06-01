Jamie Oliver shares adorable unseen throwback photo with daughter Poppy

Jamie Oliver is known to have an extremely close bond with his five children, and the star shared the sweetest throwback photo of himself with his eldest daughter Poppy, 22, on Friday.

The unseen snap showed the chef holding his then-toddler daughter who looked adorable with her curly blonde hair wearing denim jeans, a red hoodie, and a pair of brown boots.

© Jamie Oliver

Jamie, 49, wore a zipped-up hoodie and a pair of slouchy cargo trousers as he spoke with a man at a vegetable stall in Borough Market, London.

Taking to his Instagram Stories to share the photo, the former restaurateur captioned the post: "Poppy sent me this today an old one but a good one down at Borough Market on a Saturday morning good times no idea where it came from."

Jamie Oliver's Family Life

Jamie regularly shares snippets from his family life with his wife Jools, 49, and their five children, Poppy Honey, 22, Daisy Boo, 21, Petal Blossom, 15, Buddy Bear, 13, and seven-year-old River Rocket.

The couple have been together since they were both 17 and have been married for 24 years, and both doting parents regularly post special family moments on their Instagram accounts.

© Shutterstock Jamie and Jools have been happily married for 24 years

To celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary last year, Jamie and Jools were joined by their children in the Maldives to renew their vows.

Jamie took to Instagram at the time to reveal the exciting news, while sharing a carousel of photos from the dreamy ceremony.

Each of the couple's five children wore white to match Jools' stunning strapless white dress, while Jamie wore a pastel blue suit with a white shirt.

The celebrity chef captioned the post: "Morning all, Me & @joolsoliver got married again! Yep, after 23 years together, we thought it would be a special moment to celebrate renewing our wedding vowels before the kids all start leaving the nest.

"It was really special, funny and romantic with the words in the ceremony making more sense having come this far together. It seems like a blink since the first wedding which we kept very private apart from the paparazzi at the village church. We thought it would be a happy and joyful moment to share with you all this Easter…"

The pair had originally planned to renew their vows in 2020 to mark their 20th wedding anniversary, but the pandemic left them no choice but to postpone their nuptials.