Today's Hoda Kotb is on the move as she shares tearful life news — 'All those memories'

Hoda Kotb is preparing for a new chapter in her life - and it's getting emotional.

The Today host opened up on Monday's show to talk about leaving behind the home she brought her daughters, Haley, seven, and Hope, five, back to for the first time.

Hoda said she and her girls are moving away from their apartment in New York and into a new home.

While it's exciting, it is bittersweet as there are so many memories attached to their current abode.

"I literally was sitting at my desk this morning, where I sit every single morning," she said to co-host, Jenna Bush Hager. "I light a candle, I have my journal, I do my stuff. And I thought to myself, this is the last Monday I'll be sitting at this desk because we're moving next week."

© Getty Hoda discussed her move with Jenna

Jenna could relate and said relocating was "one of those things that actually is hard. That's the home where you brought your babies home to."

Hoda continued: "Both Hayley and Hope came home there and I remember them trying to crawl up the stairs, and I remember now how they race up and down. I was thinking about the very first time we brought them home and carried them up those stairs in that car seat. And I was looking through old videos of them from when they were so little."

© Instagram Hoda and her daughters are leaving their apartment

She also became emotional as she thought about how much they'd grown.

"I mean, it's like you want to hold onto things and you want to let go," Hoda - who shares her children with her ex, Joel Schiffman - added. "I can't believe I have a seven and a five-year-old, and I can't believe all those memories. There were so many things that we have built there."

Hoda shares her daughters with her ex Joel Schiffman

Both hosts ended up wiping away tears as they shared their own experiences.

"Don’t race through it," Hoda said of the process. "Don't race through transitions, Don't race through endings."

Hoda says her daughters are growing up so fast

Jenna concluded by telling her colleague and friend that "it's gonna hurt a little" but then gently reminded her that it'll "be okay".

Hoda adopted her children with Joel, but they went their separate ways at the beginning of 2022. She announced the news of their split live on Today with Hoda & Jenna.

© Instagram Hoda has raised her children in their Manhattan home

She told co-star Jenna that they had spoken long and hard about the decision and that they had remained good friends and dedicated co-parents.