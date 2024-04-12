Hoda Kotb brushes off live blunder on Today Show, while Jenna Bush Hager loses her voice

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager were in New Orleans for Friday's episode of the Fourth Hour of Today, in celebration of their fifth work anniversary.

There was a lot to digest in the first few minutes of the program too, as Jenna admitted to losing her voice from all the excitement, while Hoda lost one of her cue cards after a gust of wind blew it away!

Like a pro, the TV star simply smiled as she watched it blow away from the desk, and carried on like it hadn't happened.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie changes appearance in honor of co-star

Hoda and Jenna have made the most of their work anniversary with special episodes each day this week.

These have included an adorable appearance from Jenna's youngest child Hal, five, who was born the same year she joined the Today family on a regular basis.

Hoda Kotb acted like a pro as her cue card flew away in the wind on Today

The little boy was pictured with his mom and Hoda at the famous Today news desk, alongside the caption: "Two of these things were made 5 years ago."

The five-year-old joined Monday's show, which saw Hoda and Jenna get emotional as they spoke about their time working together, and how they have grown from being work colleagues to great friends.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in New Orleans on Friday

"It feels so profound to sit next to somebody who exudes joy no matter what you have going on," Jenna said to Hoda.

The latter added through tears: "We're an us, which is big." "A lot of times friendships don't grow… Not ours. Every day it's something different," she continued, explaining how they'd grown from colleagues to dear friends and sharing that Jenna had helped her "heal" in many ways.

The Today Show's Fourth Hour has been on the road this week

What's more, the Empire State Building even shone pink and purple this week in honor of Hoda and Jenna's special work week.

Thursday saw Hoda and Jenna broadcast their show from "one of their favorite cities," New Orleans, where they broadcast from the New Orleans Jazz Museum.

This continued through to Friday's episode, where Hoda and Jenna stepped out to host the show in front of a live audience, both dressed in bold outfits in honor of the city.

© Getty Images Jenna's son Hal appeared on Monday's Today

Savannah Guthrie, who is great friends with both Hoda and Jenna, also joined in the celebrations, deciding to wear pink on Tuesday's episode of Today, in honor of the Fourth Hour's theme color.

Hoda and Jenna have been working together since 2019, following Kathie Lee Gifford's departure from the show.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie wore pink to celebrate the Fourth Hour's fifth anniversary

Just last month, the 70-year-old returned to Today alongside her daughter, Cassidy, to promote their new show, The Baxters.

Reflecting on her feelings about returning to the show, Kathie said: "It feels good, it's been five years." She then joked to Jenna: "You wanted my job so badly. Hope you're happy now!" before side eyeing her and Hoda as they started laughing. Cassidy was less than amused by her mom, telling Jenna: "So sorry Jenna," as the mother-of-three replied: "Cassidy's about to die." Jenna had nothing to fear though, as when she asked Kathie if she would ever want to return to her job, she said no. The star explained: "I have said so often, especially in the days of when I was with Regis [Philbin], we talked for 23 minutes straight without a note. No writers, anything."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.