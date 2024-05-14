Hoda Kotb looks radiant as she poses in the swimming pool during jaw-dropping trip

Hoda Kotb is a doting mom-of-two and enjoyed spending some quality time with her two young daughters, Haley and Hope, in a very special place on Mother's Day.

The Today Show star had been working on the Fourth Hour with Jenna Bush Hager in none other than Bermuda, where her daughters joined her over the weekend in time for the celebratory day.

Hoda shared a glimpse of how she spent the day on social media, which included some time in an outdoor pool with Haley and Hope.

The trio were all smiles as they tucked into their dinner while relaxing in the water, enjoying a sea view from the distance. Hoda also posted a picture of the sweet gifts her daughters had given her.

Both Haley and Hope had customized photo frames with photos of them and Hoda, along with personalized messages.

Hoda Kotb posed in the swimming pool on Mother's Day

Hoda shares her two young daughters with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, who she has remained on good terms with since their split in 2022.

Hoda and Joel co-parent Haley and Hope, and both live close to each other in NYC. At the time of their separation, Hoda announced live on the Fourth Hour of Today that they were no longer engaged, but that they would remain friends.

Hoda Kotb's adorable presents from her daughters for Mother's Day

She has mentioned Joel on several occasions in interviews and on Today, always in a positive light, and still has a lovely family photo of the four of them hanging up in her New York City apartment.

Last year on Father's Day, Hoda paid tribute to her ex, writing: "Happy father's day to a great dad!!"

Hoda co-parents her daughters with ex Joel Schiffman

At the time of their separation, Hoda told Jenna on Today: "Joel and I have had a lot of prayer and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we are better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple. So we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends.

"It's not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, a season or a lifetime, this was for a season."

© Instagram Hoda and Joel are still very much a strong family unit

Most recently, during a chat about Camila Cabello's comments about her second split with Shawn Mendes, Hoda said to Jenna on Today, giving an indication about her own relationship with Joel: "I think as you get older, you know more and more what fills your cup and if it doesn't, you don't want to put a circle in a square and say: 'Well, if we'd just tried harder'.

"Optimists need to realize that trying harder isn't always the solution. Sometimes it doesn't fit so stop trying so hard. And sometimes it is, like we say, riding the wave and sometimes you think: 'This is too easy', but riding the wave is what it should feel like."

© Photo: Getty Images Hoda loves being a mom

Motherhood is everything to Hoda, who has spoken out on many occasions about her journey to becoming a mom at the age of 52.

It's been a difficult few years for the star and her family, as her youngest daughter Hope was rushed to hospital in 2023 and spent some time in ICU.

The NBC star has since spoken out about her daughter's illness and while she hasn't disclosed what was wrong, she has given an insight into her incredible strength.

© ABC Hoda on the Today Show with Jenna Bush Hager

Back in March, Hoda took to the stage at the Hudson River Park Friends 8th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon, attended by HELLO!, to accept a special accolade following the release of her children's book, Hope is a Rainbow, and told guests about Hope and her inspiring outlook, while opening up more about her little girl's health battle and the important lesson she has learnt as a parent.

"We went through a period of time last year where she [Hope] got sick and it was terrifying," she said. "What I've learnt from Hope is, number one, we are all stronger than we know, period. Your heart's ability to expand is beyond measure because I thought I loved Hope as much as I loved her and now I realise I love her ten times more."

Hoda's youngest daughter Hope experienced health issues last year

At that moment, Hoda stopped to catch a breath as she fought back tears, and told the audience that she had been practicing breathing work, which had helped.

She continued: "And, I've learnt that as a parent, if we have a child with an illness, or it could be anything, I learnt don't put your worry on them. Don't place your grown up worries on them. They see our eyes, they know something is wrong. 'Something must be wrong with me, mom's looking at me differently.' So it's a lesson that I'm teaching myself every day, don't put my worry on Hope."