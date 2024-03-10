Hoda Kotb shares a touching photo of daughters Hope and Haley - and it's literally so sweet

Today Show co-anchor Hoda Kotb has had an emotional week following the release of Hope is a Rainbow, a story written in dedication to her four-year-old daughter Hope, who has been battling a health issue. And on Saturday she was feeling the love in Palm Beach for a special signing of her children's book.

The 59-year-old NBC star, who has two children, Hope and seven-year-old Haley, shared her candid glimpse of the celebration, including a heartwarming snap of herself with her girls.

In the picture, Hoda - who split with the girls' father, Joel Schiffman, in 2022 - looks positively joyous dressed in all white, sitting on a picnic blanket outside and snuggling up with her giggling daughters, who are both wearing pink tutu-style skirts.

But the beautiful image wasn't just your average photo - it was emblazoned on a personalized cookie!

The sweet chocolate snack with glittering sprinkles was created by a personalized treat company owned by Hoda's longtime friends, which made the cookies for the event. There were plenty of the creative treats on hand, including another cookie with her new book's cover on it.

The Today Show star's Palm Beach book signing for 'Hope is a Rainbow' featured cookies emblazoned with a photo of daughters Hope and Haley

In the Instagram carousel, you can see not just those treats but also just-as-sweet pics of the guests at the sun-drenched party, which was held outside the Palm Beach Jennifer Miller Jewelry boutique.

We also got a glimpse of Hoda's fun look for the day, which included daisy earrings, her signature layered necklaces – including one that reads “Hope” – and a colorful granny crochet cardigan.

Hoda with her daughters, Hope and Haley. 'We went through a period of time last year where [Hope] got sick and it was terrifying," said the NBC star. "What I've learned from Hope is, number one, we are all stronger than we know, period.'

“Thx to kim who made the cookies.. @deelishables are AMAZING!!!! t and ella and their dog coco..the cousins who sang carefree christmas…and my biggest thank you to @jennifermillerjewelry and mark… for rolling out the red carpet xoxo #hopeisarainbow,” Hoda wrote alongside the snaps.

On Friday, Hoda opened up about Hope and the little girl's bravery, fighting back tears as she spoke at the Hudson River Park Friends 8th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon in New York.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Hoda Kotb with Today Show co-star Dylan Dreyer and other guests at the Hudson River Park Friends 8th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon

"We went through a period of time last year where she [Hope] got sick and it was terrifying," she said. "What I've learned from Hope is, number one, we are all stronger than we know, period. Your heart's ability to expand is beyond measure because I thought I loved Hope as much as I loved her and now I realize I love her ten times more."

Meanwhile, the mom-of-two has explained why she has kept the specifics of Hope’s health battle private. "It's really tricky, because I don’t want Hope to get labeled,” she said in an interview with People. “She's a kid who is so vibrant, and most days everything is totally fine. I don’t want people to look at her differently."