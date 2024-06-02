Ryan Reynolds makes candid confession about parenting four kids with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds is getting honest about what makes him a better parent.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor, who has been married to Blake Lively since 2012, first became a dad when he welcomed daughter James, nine, in 2014, followed by Inez, seven, in 2016, then Betty, four, in 2019, plus a fourth child, whose name or sex they have yet to reveal, in late 2023.

Since he first became a dad, he's been known for his cheeky, sarcastic jokes about parenthood, however he also has his fair share of thoughtful takes on raising his kids.

Recently speaking with People for a joint cover with his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman, Ryan shared some of the best parenting advice he got from their director Shawn Levy.

"Shawn Levy actually told me something that stuck with me forever, that people tend to only talk about their wins," the dad-of-four noted, before adding: "But I think it's really important for your kids in particular to know that you lose."

He explained: "You don't get what you want all the time. Something you worked on really hard didn't work. You feel like you said something embarrassing today, you did something that didn't sit right with you."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The couple with their eldest two daughters in 2016

"It's just so important that [your kids] see that and they don't just hear, 'Oh Dad nailed it.' Because you lose so much more than you win," Ryan ultimately emphasized. "It's really stuck with me."

Ryan recently shared a special, long-awaited moment with Blake and their daughters, when he finally got to see their good friend Taylor Swift perform one of her latest concerts as part of her Eras Tour phenomenon, his first, though his girls had previously gone to others with their mom.

© Getty Blake and Ryan have been married for 12 years

In videos shared on social media on May 29, the family was seen at a VIP section inside the Spanish city's famed Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

Ryan had previously expressed his excitement over finally getting to see Taylor perform on stage during a recent appearance on the Today Show's 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna.

© Instagra The two are close friends with Taylor

"My wife and kids have been to five of them, five or six now," he said at the time, adding: "They love it, they're obsessed."

The doting dad has been busy promoting his new movie IF with John Krasinski, and noted: "This will be my first because this last year and a half I've been trapped in a nonstop work bubble, and it's a problem."