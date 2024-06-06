Savannah Guthrie shares rare photo of her stylish mom Nancy enjoying night out in NYC

Savannah Guthrie enjoyed a night out in New York City after work on the Today Show on Wednesday, and she was joined by a very special person - her mom!

The NBC star took her mother, Nancy, to see a Broadway show, and shared a selfie of the pair of. them in the back of the taxi on their way.

The pair went to see the new musical, Water for Elephants, and Savannah gave it a rave review, writing: "We LOVED it," alongside a picture of the show's program.

Savannah is incredibly close to her mom, who lives in Arizona, making their trip out together all the more special.

Nancy raised Savannah alone after her husband Charles died when the star was in her senior year in high school. Savannah has spoken highly of her mother in interviews and on the Today Show on several occasions, and previously opened up about her mom's selfless act when it came to her leaving home.

During a chat with co-star Jenna Bush Hager in 2022, Savannah said: "My father died when I was entering my senior year in high school. I then lived at home all through college.

"We didn't have money to afford the dorm. And that was thing one, but the other was that my sister and I really felt like we should stick with my mom and not leave her alone.

"But when I moved to Butte, Montana, this was it. And it was really hard for me to leave her."

She went on: "And that's when she said, 'If you can't leave me, then I didn't do my job right, Savannah.' She just gave me permission to go, you know?"

Savannah admitted it wouldn't have taken a lot for her mom to persuade her to stay either. "She could have held onto me," the mother-of-two shared.

"It wouldn't have taken very much. If she said, 'Well, you know, Savannah maybe you could find something a little closer to home...'"

She continued: "It's not because she didn't want me to stay. Of course she wanted me to stay. But she's like, 'I'm not going to stand in the way of your dreams. I'm going to tell you, go go go go go.'"

Savannah, now a mother herself, often looks to her mom for parenting advice. The NBC star shares daughter Vale, nine, and son Charles, seven, with her husband Michael Feldman.

Her son was named after her late father, and has been previously referred to as a "medical miracle" by Savannah, following the emotional IVF journey it took to welcome him.