Savannah Guthrie makes emotional confession about late motherhood: 'I had long given up hope'

Savannah Guthrie is opening up about a difficult period in her life. Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine, the Today anchor revealed that she "had long given up hope" before becoming a mom for the first time.

"I'm so grateful for my blessings. I really can't get over it — I'll never get over it," she told the publication. "I got to have babies long past the time that anyone would really be hopeful, [and] I had long given up hope."

Now a doting mom of two, Savannah welcomed her first child – a daughter named Vale – at the age of 42. And on June 7, 2016, the journalist became a mom for the second time via IVF, introducing her son, Charley, to the world.

An open book, Savannah – who wed Michael Feldman in 2014 – has spoken candidly about their parenting journey. "I always wanted to be a mom, and it took us so long to get married — we dated for so long — that we thought maybe it was too late and we'd lost our chance," she told PEOPLE in 2019.

"When we found out we were pregnant, I don't think there were two happier people on this planet."

After welcoming Vale in 2014, Savannah and Michael had hoped to give their daughter a sibling, embarking on several rounds of IVF.

"I would say Vale was a miracle, and Charley was a medical miracle," Savannah recalled to Health magazine. "When making that decision about whether to go through IVF, my husband and I talked about it a lot. I didn't want to start a process where we spent all of our present searching after some future ... when our present was so lovely and beautiful and enough.

"My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let's give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," she continued. "But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we're so blessed."

Since welcoming their two kids, Savannah and Michael have moved into a beautiful New York townhouse, just a short drive from the Today studios.

Adorably, Michael, Vale and Charley were all on hand to support Savannah this week and accompanied the Mostly What God Does author to her packed book launch.

HELLO! were in attendance, and chatted to Savannah at her event, who admitted that the book's success so early on in its shelf life is a huge blessing, especially as it was such a "vulnerable" thing to work on.

"I mean, it touches my heart especially because this is such a personal and vulnerable thing to do," she said. So the fact that people are responding so kindly is just, it's touching and also a relief and really moves me."

Savannah also told HELLO! that her book - which is dedicated to her two children - is a lot about what she has learnt when things aren't quite so perfect in her life.

"I knew I was writing something that I wanted my kids to know, mostly what I had learned over all these years, not from living a perfect life, but the opposite. Not because things always went well for me. Because that's when you learn about faith and where you know it really comes to rescue you. So I'm hoping that no matter what, they'll have something and they'll understand what I've learned in life about the God that really loves them."