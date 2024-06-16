Prince Harry's unbreakable bond with eldest son Archie Harrison – photos

However, we have been given a few glimpses of the two adorable children over the years and both Harry and his wife, Meghan Marke, have spoken out about their experiences as parents.
Although the Duke, 39, is undoubtedly devoted to both Archie and Lili, there is a strong, unbreakable bond between Harry and his firstborn.
The pair are seemingly inseparable and have been pictured together numerous times over the years, whether it's Harry carrying Archie in his arms for an adorable father-son photo, or when the two of them have been seen kicking a ball about in the family's huge garden at their Montecito mansion, which you can see in the video below.
Sport-loving Harry was clearly loving playing with his son in the clip and fans got to see their bond when the home video was shared during their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.
To see the sweet, unbreakable bond between Prince Harry and his son Archie, click through the gallery…
Prince Harry and son Archie's unbreakable bond
1/6
Prince Harry and Archie in Canada
This photo of Harry and his son was shared in early 2020 not long after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who wed in May 2018, had decided to step down as senior working members of the royal family and uproot to Canada.
In the snap, Harry is seen beaming at his son and he carries him in his arms.
Little Archie, who was coming up for his first birthday at the time, was wrapped up warm from the Canadian chill and wearing the most adorable Ugg boots.
2/6
Prince Harry gives Archie a shoulder carry
This photo was taken in the same year after Harry and Meghan had settled in the Montecito home in California.
The picture was shared on the royal couple's Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, and shows Harry carrying his eldest on his shoulders while the two beam at each other.
3/6
Fun in the sun
Another element of Prince Harry and Archie's relationship that became clear in the documentary is the pair are always having fun together.
Not only were they seen playing football together, but they were at one point pictured sliding down a Slip 'n' Slide in the garden.
The garden at their $12 million mansion goes on for days, so the family of four are fortunate that there's plenty of outdoor space to make the most of.
4/6
Prince Harry's doting tribute to his son
Prince Harry is often seen hard at work but, as this photo shows, he likes to keep his kids close by.
While conducting a video call, a previously unseen framed photo of his eldest with an 'A' on his jumper was sitting on his desk in their home office.
5/6
Father-son bond
This photo was taken not long after the family moved into their Montecito mansion and showed the two playing in the hallway of their home while Archie, who was under one year old at the time, drove around on a scooter.
6/6
Harry shows Archie the birds
This moment during the Netflix documentary was so heartwarming. In a rare insight, fans got to hear Archie speak when he and his dad were on the balcony of their home feeding some hummingbirds.
Harry turned and said to his son: "We won’t get a chance to get this close to hummingbirds ever again," as Archie turned and asked why, his dad added: "Because they're scared of humans."
In another cute moment, Archie can be heard telling his mum, Meghan, who was filming: "I've got a dirty foot, Mama."
