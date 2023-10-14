Prince Harry carries Princess Lilibet on his shoulders during family outing

Prince Harry, 39, shares two children with his wife Meghan Markle, son Prince Archie, four, and daughter Princess Lilibet, two.

The Duke of Sussex prides himself of being a doting dad, and the adorable clips in the Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary, released last December, prove it.

Harry was seen with his son Archie on his shoulders when he was younger, and in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, he recreated the same thing with his daughter a few years on.

In the original photo, Archie was seen wearing a bright blue sun hat with matching blue Crocs, a white T-shirt, and cream linen trousers.

The duo appeared to be in the garden of Harry and Meghan's sprawling home in Montecito.

© Netflix Prince Harry's cute moment with son Prince Archie

In another moment, when Lilibet appeared to be around the same age, she was seen on her dad's shoulders during trip to the stables. The little tot was pictured with a floral sun hat and a yellow long-sleeved T-shirt.

The father-daughter duo had a cute moment caught on camera

The couple's docuseries showed a selection of candid family moments including one where Harry playing ball with his son outside in their vast garden. The tot was heard squealing with delight as he chased his father along a gravel patch, tracking down the white ball they were playing with. See the cute video...

WATCH: Prince Archie squeals with delight as Harry chases him

The Prince had kicked off his slippers to play with his son, and he hugged him sweetly during the playful moment.

Their garden is a haven for the kids because as well as plenty of space to run and play, it has an impressive swimming pool and an outdoor playpark.

In a more relaxed moment, the Prince was seen reading to his little ones on the sofa in their beautiful lounge.

© Photo: Netflix The family have an impressive garden

While the Sussexes don't often give interviews about their children, in a talk to The Cut, the Duchess revealed the importance of her kids having manners at home.

The couple are currently trying to teach Archie that good manners are vital. She said: "We always tell him: Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners."

© Netflix Lilibet as a newborn baby

Harry sweetly shared the story of Lilibet's birth in his memoir Spare, writing: "When the doctor said it was a matter of minutes, I told Meg that I wanted mine to be the first face our little girl saw."

"I slid my hands under the tiny back and neck. Gently, but firmly, as I'd seen in films, I pulled our precious daughter from that world into this, and cradled her just a moment, trying to smile at her, to see her, but honestly, I couldn't see anything. I wanted to say: Hello. I wanted to say: Where have you come from? I wanted to say: Is it better there? Is it peaceful? Are you frightened? Don't be, don’t be, all will be well. I'll keep you safe."

