Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie to miss out on significant royal moment at King Charles' birthday parade
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royalty

Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie to miss out on significant royal moment at King Charles' birthday parade

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children are yet to make this royal debut

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
11 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, are growing up in California, and despite travelling to the UK for the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, the youngsters have missed out on a significant royal moment.

Every year the royal family gathers on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast after participating in Trooping the Colour – known as the King's birthday parade.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan appearing alongside the royal family for the event in 2018 and 2019, as well as the RAF centenary in 2018, Archie and Lilibet are yet to have their moment on the famous balcony.

You may also like

While extended members of the royal family have all gathered together to watch the military spectacle, in recent years this has been slimmed down to include only working members of the royal family.

Therefore, despite being spotted at the window watching proceedings on the day in 2022, Harry and Meghan did not appear on the balcony as they had stepped back from public duties in 2020.

Harry and Meghan smiling on balcony in 2019© Getty
Meghan had welcomed her son Archie just a month earlier at Trooping the Colour 2019

And Archie was just a month old for Trooping the Colour 2019, meaning he was too young to make an appearance. Typically, royal children are at least a year old when they make their balcony debut.

Harry, Meghan and Archie moved to the US in March 2020 after the decision to leave royal life. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Trooping the Colour was scaled back and took place at Windsor Castle in 2020 and 2021.

Meghan Markle smiling to Princess Kate at Trooping 2018© Getty
Meghan's first balcony appearance at Trooping the Colour 2018

While Harry has made fleeting visits to the UK in recent years, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet have not accompanied him.

The Daily Telegraph's royal editor, Hannah Furness, previously spoke to HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast about why Meghan and their children won't be visiting the UK anytime soon.

Listen below…

LISTEN: Why Meghan, Archie and Lilibet won't visit the UK anytime soon

Family celebrations

Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan reportedly threw a party at their Montecito mansion to celebrate Lilibet's third birthday on 4 June.

According to People, the bash included the Sussexes' close friends, family and some of Lili's friends.

In 2022, the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee coincided with Lilibet's first birthday, with Harry and Meghan hosting a tea party for their daughter at their former UK abode, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Princess Lilibet smiling on her first birthday© Misan Harriman
Lilibet on her 1st birthday

Archie helped his little sister to blow out the candles on a pink tiered cake, which you can see in the clip below…

WATCH: Princess Lilibet celebrates 1st birthday at Frogmore Cottage

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more