Tess Daly's teen daughter Phoebe, 19, is her double in glittering dress alongside dad Vernon Kay

When your parents are two of the most recognised names in television, it's no wonder you'd want to follow in their footsteps. Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's eldest daughter Phoebe, 19, has stepped into the spotlight for the first time as she graces the cover of Fabulous magazine.

Making her magazine debut, Phoebe posed alongside her dad in a series of photos for the Fabulous Father’s Day special issue, leaving fans speechless at how similar she is to her mother, Tess.

As Phoebe took a leaf out of her mum's ultra-glamorous Strictly Come Dancing styling book, the teenager looked divine in a series of glittering dresses and sparkling cocktail gowns that wouldn't look out of place in the ballroom.

With her mother's honey-blonde hair, Phoebe's tumbling locks were styled in bouncy curls as she beamed wearing a natural, glowy makeup look.

"Happy Fathers Day @vernonkay," Tess began on Instagram, sharing photographs of her daughter's glamorous transformation. "Love these pics with our @phoebekay___ to celebrate."

Fans rushed to share their surprise at Tess' lookalike daughter Phoebe's likeness to her.

The Strictly presenter has shared sweet photos with Phoebe in recent times

"My goodness, I thought that was you in the first pic!" commented one fan, as another read: "Absolutely stunning. Like mother, like daughter!"

"A Tess mini me!" declared a third fan, while a fourth added: "I actually thought this was you. She is you with Vern's eyes."

Tess and Vernon are parents to Phoebe, 19, and Amber, 14

Speaking to Fabulous about his daughter's diamond debut into the spotlight, Vernon said: "We [Tess and I] made a conscious decision that the girls should be able to choose whether they wanted to be in the spotlight or not. I think it’s worked in our favour. Amber is still young, so there’s no way she would do something like this, but Phoebe is an adult now."

© Getty Phoebe Kay and Vernon Kay at the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party at Pavyllon London

The budding star is currently in her first year studying film and television at university, a course she hopes will land her a role on the big screen in the future.

© Getty Vernon and Phoebe have atteneded several red carpets together since she turned 18

"I like the production and editing side," Phoebe explained, admitting a role behind the camera may suit her better. "I'd love to act, but will leave presenting to my mum and dad. I’m just trying to understand what I want to do. I think you go to uni to figure out what you want to do in life. I’d like to do some work experience, as it’s hands-on, even if I start as a runner and work my way up."