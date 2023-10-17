Vernon Kay shares adorable photo of Tess Daly's mini-me daughters – so cute

Vernon Kay has taken to Instagram to share adorable pictures for his eldest daughter's birthday and the likeness to mother and Strictly presenter Tess Daly is uncanny!

The former model and Radio 2 host, 49, shared a photo with his 763 thousand Instagram followers of himself with two daughters, Phoebe, 19, and Amber, 14, when they were little, hugging in a sweet family moment.

The post was captioned: "Happy 19th Phoebe!!! Enjoy…So proud of everything you’ve achieved so far in life. Can’t wait for the next big step…(and of course another dance at the rave!) ."

Mother Tess Daly, 54, commented "my loves" and took to Instagram to share her own post – a more recent picture of herself and her lookalike daughter having fun in a beer garden.

The post was captioned: "I can’t believe my big girl is 19 today! time flies…Thank you Phoebe for being the most wonderful, loving, kind daughter, and the best big sister we could ever wish for Love you to the moon & back always."

The pair's celebrity friends were quick to share their best wishes with Phoebe on her big day with fellow Strictly presenter Claudia Winkleman sharing love heart emojis and previous Strictly champion and TV presenter Stacey Dooley commenting love heart eye emojis below the lovely picture of Tess and Phoebe.

Tess and Vernon have taken to Instagram before to share intimate family moments with their fans. In July Tess marked the end of Phoebe's school days with an adorable old school photo of her young daughter doing the egg and spoon race and a touching snap of a young Phoebe's old school shoes.

The proud mum captioned the post: "Well that’s a wrap and the school days are done No more sports days & school shoes! As a parent it feels pretty monumental @vernonkay we’re so proud of you Phoebe; here’s to the next chapter! ."

Tess has previously shared her birth experience with Phoebe. In her book, The Baby Diaries: Memories, Milestones and Misadventures, the star remembers having a cesarean section after abnormal cells were found on her cervix.

Although her birth experience wasn't easy, she recalls the special moment she first held baby Phoebe. "Phoebe was brought to my room over an hour after I had her," Tess remembers. "I was so happy to finally have my baby in my arms and to be able to cradle and hold her next to my skin. Having her here just felt like the most natural thing in the world."

The pair also show times when they are out having fun now Phoebe is grown up. In August the Strictly host shared a photo of their daughter with husband Vernon at a stunning London bar with flowers covering the ceiling to mark Phoebe's A Level results.

The showbiz couple also share a younger daughter, Amber. Last summer the family-of-four shared their travels, showing fans beautiful pictures of their trip to the Isle of Wight.

Vernon and Tess have also shared snippets of their family home where they relax and spend time with their two daughters and dogs Mickey and Blue. The couple own a stunning six-bedroom home in Buckinghamshire complete with a pool and lush garden.

Though we are a sucker for seeing Tess' glamorous outfits on a Saturday night in the Strictly ballroom, it is so special to follow along as her family celebrates these wonderful milestones.