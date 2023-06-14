Tess Daly's lookalike daughter Phoebe parties in Ibiza with dad Vernon in rare photo

TV star Emily Atack shared the photo of Phoebe and Vernon as the trio hung out together

Strictly host Tess Daly and her fellow TV presenter husband Vernon Kay are notoriously private about their home life and children, so it was a huge surprise to see a new photo of their 18-year-old daughter Phoebe.

Actress Emily Atack is currently holidaying in Ibiza and took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself partying with friends. Among the snaps was a rare photo of Vernon and his daughter Phoebe, who appeared to have joined Emily for dinner.

Emily captioned the post: "Ibiza. Every year. You have my heart and soul, all of my credit, debit cards and house keys."

In the picture of Vernon and Phoebe, the father-daughter duo looked to be having a great time – Vernon dressed in a cool white shirt and Phoebe wearing a super glamorous one-sleeved silver outfit.

Phoebe looked just like her famous mum with her long blonde hair, and it was so lovely to see her on holiday with her dad.

In another photo, Vernon was pictured amongst crowds in a bar with Emily and friends.

Tess appeared to have missed the fun break to Ibiza as she commented on the post: "Beautiful people," with several heart eyed emojis.

It looks like the mum-of-two is working back in the UK at the moment as she shared a post about her upcoming line with Biba. "Exciting things coming soon with @officialbiba," she wrote.

Tess and Vernon's daughter Phoebe celebrated her 18th birthday in October 2022 and since then we've seen more of her in the public eye.

At the time, Tess shared on Instagram about her daughter's landmark birthday: "Where did the time go? Our little Phoebe is 18 today! Wishing you the happiest birthday! We are so proud of you and can’t wait to celebrate this milestone with you. Love you to the moon & back."

The presenter couple also share daughter Amber Kay, age 13, together, and the family-of-four live together in the Buckinghamshire countryside.

The family recently had a night to remember as they headed out to see Beyonce's sell out world tour, Renaissance.

Former model Tess took to her social media pages to share a selection of photos from her time at the concert, with the third featuring her daughter Phoebe wearing a striking pair of silver leather trousers and sunglasses.

In her caption, Tess shared: "Not your average family night out @beyonce you were everything and more!"