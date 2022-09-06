Tess Daly prepares for heartbreak over daughter Phoebe as she prepares for milestone moment The Strictly Come Dancing host is a mum-of-two

Tess Daly is a doting mum to her two daughters Phoebe, 17, and Amber, 13, but she will soon be facing heartbreak with her eldest.

In an interview with MailOnline, Tess' husband, Vernon Kay, opened up about sending the teenager off to drama school as she prepares to fly the nest. "It's weird that Phoebe will soon be leaving home because it only feels like two minutes they were both in nappies," he said.

"It's such a cliché and you don't take it on board at the time but both our parents told us to enjoy every minute and take lots of photographs because tomorrow they'll be at university and leaving home."

The presenter also revealed that both he and Tess didn't want any of their daughters to have their life "on a plate" and encouraged them both to be independent.

He explained: "We let them be independent when it comes to them and their futures because it's important that you allow them to find themselves, which is character building and personality development."

The star will soon be missing her eldest daughter

Tess will soon be back on our screens as Strictly Come Dancing returns to screens later this month, but it turns out her daughters aren't bothered about it.

In the interview, Vernon said: "Now that the girls are getting a bit older it's become more about me sitting in front of the telly and watching and supporting Tess while the girls go off and do whatever a 13 and an almost 18 year old go and do."

He added that their interest is limited to "what mum is wearing".

Tess and Vernon rarely share photos of their children

Tess is quite the style superstar, even co-founding her own fashion brand, Naia Beachwear and last month she stunned in a flirty outfit.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter shared several photos from her "amazing long weekend" that showed her looking gorgeous in a gold-and-white mini dress from her own brand.

Captioning the post, Tess wrote: "An amazing long weekend with great friends at @thebigfeastival plus to see one of my faves presenting @vernonkay."

Friends and fans rushed to compliment the star on the photos as well as share their excitement over this year's Strictly series. One wrote: "Beautiful couple & photos! Love Vernon on This Morning he's the best! So funny too! Wish he was permanent! Excited for strictly not long to go now! Can't wait xxx."

A second added: "Beautiful pictures," whilst another remarked: "You are stunning Tess," alongside a fire emoji.

