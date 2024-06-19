Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sabrina Carpenter's lookalike sisters Shannon and Sarah are her clones - photos
Sabrina Carpenter's lookalike sisters Shannon and Sarah are her clones - photos

Barry Keoghan's girlfriend also has a half-sister, Cayla Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter is dominating the pop world right now. Not just with her hit singles, Please Please Please and Espresso, but with her trademark style.

The Nonsense singer is known for her iconic blonde bangs and peachy skin, and it turns out her flawless looks run in the family, with her two sisters, Shannon and Sarah Carpenter looking nearly identical to the singer.

Sabrina, 25, is the youngest of her sisters, joining the family after Shannon, 29, and Sarah, 27. They also have an older half-sister, Cayla Carpenter, who is 32.

The Carpenter sisters

The siblings are close, with Sabrina even referencing her sister Shannon in her song Skinny Dipping, singing: "Shannon is being Shannon," in response to an ex-love asking her how her family is.

Read on to meet the sisters and see their striking family resemblance... 

Meet Cayla Carpenter

Sabrina's oldest sister, Cayla, is the daughter of her dad, David Carpenter, and his previous partner.

Sabrina Carpenter's oldest sister

The 32-year-old is a hairstylist and makeup artist based in San Francisco, and often does her sister's hair, sharing photos on social media of the looks she has created on Sabrina, saying of the singer's famous mane: "Some of my favorite hair to play with."

Meet Shannon Carpenter

Despite being brunette to Sabrina's honey blonde, Shannon looks almost identical to Sabrina with the same defined cheekbones and flawless skin.

Proud sister Shannon

Clearly proud of her little sister, Shannon often reposts Sabrina's achievements on social media – though she is an accomplished dancer in her own right.

Meet Sarah Carpenter

Sarah is closest in age to Sabrina and has worked on projects with her younger sister, including starring in Boys Meets World alongside her sibling.

Family business

Sarah also sang backing vocals for Sabrina's debut album Eyes Wide Open in 2015 and worked with Sabrina's ex, Joshua Bassett as the creative director on several music videos – so perhaps it was Joshua that Sabrina imagined asking after her family in the  Skinnydipping lyrics.

Sarah also dabbles in film photography, regularly posting shots of her famous sister and is supportive of Sabrina's career. "It's been so crazy, her journey," she said in a YouTube video about working with the Espresso hitmaker. "She just deserves it so much."


