Dianne Buswell shares super heartfelt message from family in Australia ahead of Strictly tour

The Strictly stars of 2023 took to the stage last night for the first night of the Strictly tour. Ahead of the big night, pro dancer Dianne Buswell went to Instagram to share the most heart-warming message from her dad Mark back in Australia.

The sweet video saw Dianne's dad sitting on the porch of their home in Bunbury, Western Australia wishing his daughter well ahead of the first show in Birmingham. "Hi, Dot. All the best for your first concert this weekend in Birmingham. I hope that you and Bobby do well and enjoy it and hello to all the people in Birmingham. God bless all."

Dianne captioned the post with a lighthearted message saying: "The legend is back! Dad wishing Bobby and I luck for the concerts in 'burning ham' as Dad says. Let’s go and have some fun and put on a party Bobs."

Fans rushed to the comments to remark on the sweet moment. "Oh, this is adorable. Your dad is an international treasure," said one fan, whilst another wrote: "Your dad is a legend! Have the best time out there on the dance floor Bobby and Dianne." A third added: "Who doesn’t love Dianne's dad he is just the loveliest man and a very proud dad. It’s no wonder Dianne is such a beautiful person she has such a wonderful family good luck Dianne and Bobby on the tour xxx".

© Instagram Dianne with her parents Mark and Rina

Dianne regularly shares videos of her dad wishing her well ahead of a night on stage. The pro dancer went back to Australia with her vlogger boyfriend Joe Sugg to spend quality time with her family over Christmas which was especially important for Dianne as she shared with her fans that her dad had been diagnosed with cancer.

© Instagram Dianne has kept fans up to date with her dad's health

Last November she shared a photo she had been sent of her dad in a hospital bed in Australia captioned: "I’m so proud of you Dad. First round of chemotherapy today! I wish I could be there to hold your hand and support you in person but i do know that I’m making you so proud over here in my concert every week! The Australian nurses and doctors are now very aware of Strictly Come Dancing as my dad won’t stop talking about it. You can do this Daddy xxx Go Mark".

© Instagram Dianne enjoyed quality time with her dad over Christmas

Whilst on her holiday down under Dianne kept her loyal fans updated with an array of beautiful snaps from quiet time at home. The dancer shared a photo in a stunning red bikini holding a surfboard, saying: "You can take the girl out of Australia but you can’t take the Australian out of the girl!".

© Instagram Dianne spent Boxing Day at the beach

Joe also kept the couple's fans entertained by documenting their trip online and shared a special carousel of beach photos where the pair were seen walking hand-in-hand, looking lovingly at each other, and later sharing a seaside picnic with Dianne's brother Andrew and niece Zofia. The former Strictly contestant wrote: "As the sun sets on another year, thank you to everyone that has made this year special to me. Cya next year! tehehe (also, look how beautiful @diannebuswell looks)."

© Instagram Dianne and Joe rang in the New Year in Australia

As Dianne embarks on this year's Strictly tour she will be taking fans along with her behind the scenes on Instagram and on her ever-growing YouTube channel which now has over 260,000 subscribers. She posted a glitzy snap of herself with her celebrity partner EastEnders star Bobby Brazier whom she got to the final with last December.

© Instagram Dianne is starring alongside Bobby Brazier in the Strictly tour

The pair were dressed in coordinating glittery gold outfits and Dianne marked the first night with a special tribute to her partner. "Me little bestie Bobs we had such a party out there for opening night!," Dianne said. "Seeing how much fun you had dancing made me so so happy. It’s what it is all about. If you were in the audience thank you so much for making it so special! And for anybody coming to see the show, you're in for a real treat everybody is just phenomenal."