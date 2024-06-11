Susan Lucci says her family are her 'biggest rock' as she opens up about their support during challenging times — exclusive

Susan Lucci has an incredible outlook on life, which has helped her get through a difficult few years in her personal life.

The All My Children alum is an inspiration to many as a result, not to mention the fact she's worked tirelessly to help others, resulting in her recently receiving the Spirit of Life Award at the annual City of Hope gala, held in New York City at the beginning of June.

During the event, Susan opened up to HELLO! about the lessons she's learnt from the past few years, which have seen her undergo multiple heart surgeries, as well as losing her beloved husband, Helmut Huber, in 2022.

She said: "Ultimately, I have learned that resilience isn’t about bouncing back; it’s about bouncing forward with newfound wisdom and resilience. My biggest rocks have undeniably been the unwavering support of my friends and family.

"Their unconditional love has been an anchor that has kept me grounded and a constant reminder that I am never alone."

Susan Lucci opened up to HELLO! about her family supporting her through a tough few years

Susan is mom to children Liza Huber, 49, and Andreas Huber, 36, who she shares with her late husband. She is also a doting grandmother, and loves nothing more than spending time with her loved ones.

She's looking forward to the summer too, and told HELLO!: "summer always goes by so quickly, but I always look forward to spending as much time with friends and family at the beach!"

Susan's beloved husband Helmut Huber died in 2022

Susan gave a powerful speech at the City of Hope gala, receiving a special accolade presented to individuals who exemplify the ideals and values that have guided City of Hope for a century. Past participants have included Jane Fonda, Dr. Jill Biden, Brooke Shields, Cindy Crawford, Hoda Kotb and Robin Roberts.

City of Hope was founded in 1913, with the mission to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes.

Susan Lucci, with her late husband, Helmut Huber, and children Liza and Andreas

Susan told HELLO! before the event: "I have to acknowledge how prestigious it really is to receive this award from The City of Hope. I know the list of former recipients and I'm very honored to be in their presence.

© Noam Galai Susan is looking forward to the summer with her family

"And also, my goodness, it's very humbling. You just go along in your life and try to do the best you can, but to be acknowledged by the City of Hope for contributions to women's health is just more than I could have ever expected or hoped for. And so I'm very, very honored indeed to accept this award."

Susan has done a lot of work for charity, and during her acceptance speech, she joked that she was excited to wear a pink dress at the event, as she usually wears red dresses.