Chrissy Teigen and her children's 'intense emotions' revealed following huge transition at family home

Chrissy Teigen has opened up about a huge change in her family home this week, and it's an emotional one.

The model, who shares four young children with John Legend, revealed on SiriusXM's TODAY radio Show Happy Hour that her beloved mother, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen, has moved out of the family home and back to Thailand, to live her "best life".

"We haven't really told the world or the internet, and everyone's gonna be probably so confused," Chrissy explained. "She is meant to go live her best life."

VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Esti steals the show

While Chrissy was upbeat about the move, going on to explain the family's plans to visit Pepper every Spring Break, it is clearly a big change for her and her children. Pepper had been living with Chrissy and John since their firstborn, Luna, now seven, was little.

Relationship expert Louella Alderson, co-founder of dating app, So Syncd, has shared her thoughts with HELLO! about the emotional impact the transition will have on both Chrissy - who has an incredibly close relationship with her mom, as well as her four young children, who have grown up with Pepper playing a vital role in their lives.

Chrissy Teigen's beloved mom Pepper has moved back to Thailand

"Moving can have a significant impact on families, especially when a parent or other close family member leaves to live in another country. The impact can be both emotional and practical, and it can affect each family member in different ways," she said.

"The practical impact of having a family member move away can be significant. In Chrissy's case, her mum, Pepper, lived with her, John and their four children. Pepper was heavily involved in helping with the children, and not having her around will be a big change for everyone. While Chrissy is lucky enough to have nannies to help, having her mum living with her provided support from someone she trusts on a deep level."

Chrissy Teigen and her children will be dealing with some "intense emotions" as they process the big change

Louella went on to say: "For people who don't have the same financial resources as Chrissy, the practical impact of a family member moving away can be even more challenging. Finding childcare alternatives, coping with the additional responsibilities, and changes in routine can be extremely overwhelming.

"Emotionally, the impact of a family member moving away can vary greatly. Some may experience feelings of sadness, grief, or anxiety at the thought of not seeing their loved one as often. Others may feel guilt or resentment towards the person leaving for 'abandoning' them.

© Gotham Chrissy and her husband John Legend are parents to four young children

"These emotions can be intensified when the family member moving away is a parent, as they are often seen as a source of stability and security. It can also be difficult for children, especially younger ones, to understand why their loved one is no longer around, and they may be confused by their decision to leave. This can lead to changes in behavior, such as acting out or withdrawing from others.

"In Chrissy's case, her children may experience mixed emotions as they will miss their grandmother but they may also be excited about the prospect of visiting Thailand. They are lucky enough to be surrounded by a loving and supportive family that can help them cope with the changes.

© Photo: Getty Images The celebrity couple are hands-on parents

"However, for families who cannot afford to travel regularly or are separated by long distances, the emotional impact can be significant. The lack of physical contact and face-to-face communication can make it emotionally challenging for all family members involved.

"For Chrissy, Pepper moving back to Thailand could also be seen as an opportunity for her and John to experience life without the ease of having her mum on hand to help out with everything. While it could be a challenge at first, it could also be a chance for them to grow as parents and strengthen their family unit. The distance may even bring them closer together as they learn to appreciate each other more and make the most of the time they have together when they visit Pepper.

© Photo: Instagram Chrissy and John are raising their family in LA

"Visiting Thailand will also be a good opportunity for their children to learn about their heritage, different cultures, and ways of life. It can open their minds to new perspectives and experiences, making them more well-rounded individuals.

"As time goes on, the negative impact of having a family member move away tends to lessen as people naturally adjust to the changes. The distance may still be difficult, but with the right support and mindset, families can learn to thrive despite the separation. And for Chrissy and her family, their love and bond will likely continue to grow stronger, no matter the physical distance between them."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.