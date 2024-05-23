Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's relationship timeline –– and their cheekiest couple moments so far

The bath water to her espresso? Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are Hollywood's latest It couple.

Though they were mum on the topic of their relationship at the beginning of their romance last fall, the "Feathers" singer, 25, and the Saltburn actor, 31, have since embraced the love the public has for them, and fans are loving all of their recent joint outings and their public support for each other.

Below, catch up on their budding love story, from when they first met, their outings with fellow It couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and more.

© Getty Barry and Sabrina reportedly met when they both attended the Givenchy fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in September

How did Sabrina and Barry meet?

Barry's appearance in Saltburn alongside Jacob Elordi appears to have left quite the impression on Sabrina. After she attended an advance screening of the Emerald Fennell movie in September, the two reportedly met during Paris Fashion Week a week later.

The two were both in attendance during the Givenchy fashion show on September 28, and per E! News, it's where they were first introduced to each other.

© Getty The couple on March 10

When did Sabrina and Barry start dating?

Though they first met in September, it wasn't until December that rumors of their romance officially began. In photos shared by the Daily Mail at the time, they are seen grabbing dinner together on December 3 in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood.

They were spotted again one month later having a night out at Luna Luna, an art-themed amusement park temporarily in Los Angeles revived from 1987.

Making It Official

By February, Sabrina and Barry started making more public appearances together, starting with W Magazine's Grammys after party with Mark Ronson and Gucci, during which they posed for a photo together shared by the outlet on X.

In March, Barry was seen supporting Sabrina during her opening act of Taylor's Eras Tour in Singapore, and they also made their red carpet debut during the Vanity Fair Oscars after party.

© Getty The couple attended the Met Gala together in May

The following month, Barry was front row again while Sabrina performed at Coachella, where Taylor and Travis were also in attendance. During one of her performances then, Sabrina made a cheeky reference to Barry's viral bath water scene in Saltburn, when she made her "Nonsense" outro: "Man his knees so weak he had to spread mine / He's drinkin' my bath water like it's red wine / Coachella, see you back here when I headline."

Most recently, they were in attendance together during the Met Gala on May 6, and Barry made a sweet appearance during a get-ready-with-me video Sabrina shot with Vogue. He also helped her celebrate her 25th birthday later that month.

© Instagram Barry is seen wearing a Burberry shirt in the back of a photo shared by Sabrina on Instagram from her 25th birthday party

Who are Barry's ex and son?

Prior to dating Sabrina, Barry was in a relationship with photographer Shona Guerin from 2017 to 2020, and later in 2021, he started dating Alyson Kierans, a dental nurse and orthodontic therapist.

On March 27 of 2022, Mother's Day in his native Ireland, he shared that they were expecting their first child together, and in August, he announced the arrival of their son Brando. The former pair split in 2023.