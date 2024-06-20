Jon Hamm, 53, reveals baby plans with stunning wife, 36, ahead of first wedding anniversary

Jon Hamm and his wife Anna Osceola are preparing to celebrate their first wedding anniversary – and if Jon gets his way, they may have something else to celebrate soon.

The 53-year-old actor revealed that he is ready to take the next step in his life and become a father for the first time as he expressed his desire to have children with Anna, 36.

Before he met Anna, Jon admitted that he "didn't look at marriage as a thing" following his parents' divorce, but since he became a husband, he "hopes [their marriage] turns into kids".

© Getty Images Jon hopes to have kids with Anna

"It's not lost on me that I'm 53. I will be the old dad, but so it goes," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "It could be a good thing. We'll see."

Speaking of how "terrified" he was to propose to Anna, Jon explained: "Obviously, my parents were not married long, so I don't have a model to look at and go, 'Oh, this is how one finds happiness.'

"I just knew at a certain point I wanted to be with this person. But when I proposed, I was terrified. I was like, 'What am I doing?'"

He added: "I just remember feeling, 'This is really scary.' Then going, 'Well, it probably means it's worthwhile.'"

© Getty Images Jon and Anna married in June 2023

Reflecting on their "perfect" wedding day, Jon said: "My wedding day was perfect. Everybody I love was there. It was so emotional, and it felt right.

"I was like, 'OK, I guess this is a thing.' We did it [where they had shot the Mad Men finale], which was also amazing. Again, it was like a reset, a reboot, a reframe, a reimagining, nine years later, almost to the day."

Jon and Anna met on the set of Mad Men in 2015 but reportedly didn't start dating until 2020. They got engaged in February 2023 and wed at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, in June of that same year.

© Getty Images Jon and Anna met in 2015

Before they wed, Jon admitted it can be challenging to date another actor.

"The funny thing about this career is that there's no rule book. You really have to lean on one another for their support and for any kind of advice," he told People.

© Getty Images Jon was 'terrified' to propose to Anna

Ahead of their wedding, Jon admitted that planning their nuptials was an exhausting process. "[Marriage] is the thing that leads to the next thing of life and that's what I hope – and it's the journey and it's exciting," he said on iHeartPodcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi.

"All of the minutiae of planning it and dealing with it can be mind-numbing and all of the other things. But then you understand, and I think it only happened to me, maybe a week [prior] or so, where this sort of calm settled over me."

© Getty Images Jon and Anna's wedding was 'perfect'

He continued: "I was like, 'Oh right, it's great if the [decor] has a little doodle on it that has a nice design'. But at the end of the day…I'm gonna look out and I'm gonna see this whole group of people – and it's not a very big group of people. It's, well, under 100 people – but a group of people that are all there because they're supporting me and Anna."

Jon was previously in an 18-year relationship with actress and screenwriter Jennifer Westfeldt, which ended in 2015.