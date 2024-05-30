Ben Affleck finally reunites with Jennifer Lopez to celebrate daughter with ex Jennifer Garner amid marriage strain reports

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are out and about together once again, being snapped together in public for the first time in nearly two weeks.

The couple, who are reportedly living separately as they work on their marriage while dealing with professional commitments, were snapped in Los Angeles on their way to a family celebration.

They were seen heading to another graduation party for Ben and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet, who recently graduated from high school.

The 18-year-old has already been celebrated by her mom, who shared a tearful (and viral) Instagram video marking the occasion, and has been seen in public out with her stepmom JLo as well.

Both Ben and Jennifer kept their hands hidden away to avoid sparking talk of their wedding bands after the former was seen weeks ago walking around LA without his ring.

Ben wore a gray blazer with slacks and a white button down, carrying a wicker basket with pink gift wrapping inside, presumably a big gift for Violet, while Jennifer wore a floral plunging maxi dress with oversized sunglasses.

© Getty Images Ben and Jennifer seen out for the first time since earlier this month

Walking with them was the actor's mom Anne Boldt, the doting grandmother to his three kids with his ex-wife, Violet, 15-year-old Fin, and 12-year-old Samuel.

While Ben has been busy filming in California, Jennifer has been flying around the country promoting her upcoming Netflix movie Atlas, co-starring Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown.

In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, she shied away from answering any questions about their marriage or Ben specifically, but did speak more vaguely about her life at home with her children, her three step kids with Ben and her own two children, 16-year-old twins Max and Emme.

© Getty Images They are celebrating Violet Affleck's graduation

"I love to cook. My kids love to bake. I love hosting at home, family and friends, especially now that the weather is warmer. I like to have people over. I don't like to go out a bunch," she said.

While talking about her brand of cocktails Delola, she also referenced the fact that she would be spending a good amount of time away from home in the coming months while on her world tour in support of her album This is Me…Now, dedicated to her and Ben's enduring love story.

© Getty Images Ben and Jennifer were last seen out and about earlier this month when reports of a strain first emerged

"I'm gonna be going on tour this summer, so for sure we'll have Delola at the venues, and I'm just excited for more people to be exposed to it and try it," she gushed.

Last week, at a promotional event for Atlas in Mexico City, Jennifer was pointedly asked about the divorce reports hounding the couple, and as her co-star Simu jumped to her defense, she kept her response simple.

© Getty Images Jennifer has been recently seen promoting her new Netflix movie "Atlas"

Jennifer appeared to laugh it off but when the reporter could be heard continuing his line of questioning, she looked directly at him and said: "You know better than that."