Jon Hamm's statuesque wife towers over her husband in stunning new appearance

Jon Hamm and his wife Anna Osceola stole the show at the Vanity Fair x Saint Laurent x NBCUniversal Oppenheimer Film Toast in Los Angeles on Friday.

The Mad Men star, 52, and his actress wife, 35, were the picture of elegance as they posed for photos with their arms wrapped around each other.

Anna put on a statuesque display in a floor-sweeping, gray metallic dress that skimmed over her incredible physique, teaming the frock with a pair of open-toe heels.

Standing tall and proud – as she should – she appeared slightly taller than her 6ft1 husband.

Jon, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black suit with a matching shirt that he wore unbuttoned at the collar.

Jon and Anna met on the set of Mad Men in 2015 but reportedly didn't start dating until 2020. They got engaged in February 2023 and wed at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, in June of that same year.

Before they wed, Jon admitted it can be challenging to date another actor.

"The funny thing about this career is that there's no rule book. You really have to lean on one another for their support and for any kind of advice," he told People.

Ahead of their wedding, Jon admitted that planning their nuptials was an exhausting process. "[Marriage] is the thing that leads to the next thing of life and that's what I hope – and it's the journey and it's exciting," he said on iHeartPodcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi.

"All of the minutiae of planning it and dealing with it can be mind-numbing and all of the other things. But then you understand, and I think it only happened to me, maybe a week [prior] or so, where this sort of calm settled over me."

He described letting himself ease more into the process while relishing that he would marry the love of his life in front of their loved ones.

He continued: "I was like, 'Oh right, it's great if the [decor] has a little doodle on it that has a nice design'. But at the end of the day…I'm gonna look out and I'm gonna see this whole group of people – and it's not a very big group of people. It's, well, under 100 people – but a group of people that are all there because they're supporting me and Anna."

Revealing why he wanted to marry Anna, Jon explained: "This is the exciting part of life and it's a signpost and a signifier of the next chapter and phase.

"Ideally, it gives you and your partner a sense of stability and comfort and an identifying capacity that is better, deeper, richer, then 'it's my girlfriend' or 'my boyfriend' or what have you."

Jon was previously in an 18-year relationship with actress and screenwriter Jennifer Westfeldt, which ended in 2015.

The two actors confirmed the split in a statement, which read: "With great sadness, we have decided to separate after 18 years of love and shared history. We will continue to support each other in every way possible moving forward."

