Ashanti shows off growing baby bump as she gushes over pregnancy journey with Nelly

Ashanti and Nelly are ready for the next step in their relationship: becoming parents together!

After over 20 years of knowing each other and playing coy about their on-and-off relationship status, the pair are now engaged and expecting their first child together.

Ahead of welcoming their new bundle of joy, the "Rock Wit U" singer shared a heartwarming glimpse of her very first Mother's Day, along with a look at her growing baby bump.

Ashanti took to Instagram one week after Mother's Day in the US to share some photos of her and Nelly's celebrations with their families.

She first posted a sweet pic of her and Nelly – she highlighted her bump with a figure-hugging maxi dress – followed by more photos of the two posing with their family members by the pool.

The soon-to-be first time mom also shared a touching video of her posing by all of the over-the-top flower arrangements she received on the special day. "My first pre-Mother's day flowers," she said in it, and gushed: "They're so beautiful!"

In her caption, she said: "This Mother's Day was so special… having our families together as we are about to embark on such an incredible journey was amazing."

She continued: "Wishing all of the amazing Moms and Moms to be a beautiful Mother's Day/ Pre Mother's Day!!!!!" and noted: "Yeah yeah I know I'm late… it was so much food I got distracted. Ps… I only had 1 plate tho."

© Instagram Ashanti has a radiant pregnancy glow

Ashanti also shared a separate post of just herself highlighting her beautiful bump, and wrote: "Grateful," with the praying and red heart emojis.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under both posts and gush about the adorable photos, with one writing: "Ashanti you look so pretty and happy," as others followed suit with: "You look so at peace, love this for you," as well as: "We are so happy for them, it's like our childhood is coming together and created a BABY! Wild and beautiful."

© Getty The couple first dated in the early aughts

Nelly, 49, and Ashanti, 43, first met in 2003, at the Grammy Awards nominations announcement. For years they shied away from confirming their relationship status, and it wasn't confirmed that they were until Ashanti talked about their break up during a 2015 appearance on The Meredith Vieira Show.

Aside from his forthcoming baby with his fiancé, Nelly is also a father to daughter Chanelle, born in 1994, and Cornell Hayes III, born in 1999, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Channetta Valentine. Moreover, he adopted his sister Jackie Donahue's kids, Shawn and Sydney Thomas, after she passed away in 2005 following a battle with leukemia.