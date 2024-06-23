Prince William's 'dad dancing' send TikTok into meltdown as fans notice same thing about Prince Louis

A video of Prince William dancing to Taylor Swift's pop anthem Shake It Off at the Eras tour in London on Friday night has almost broken the Internet.

As the Prince of Wales was filmed by a fan shimmying his shoulders and banging his head to the lyrics 'And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate. Baby, I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake' a surge of viewers have flooded the comments of a now-viral TikTok post.

In the original post shared by TikTok user @kkinldn, more than 10 million people have watched Prince William getting his groove on, with royal fans noticing something about his youngest son, Prince Louis.

"You can tell where Prince Louis gets his moves from!" commented one fan, as another agreed: "He's having the time of his life! Now we know where Louis gets his moves from."

Other fans likened the royal's dance moves to those of Hugh Grant in Love Actually, while many other comments expressed joy at the future King's fondness for Taylor Swift's music.

© The Prince and Princess of Wales A delighted Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte met Taylor Swift after the concert

Prince Louis' dance moves have delighted royal watchers on more occasions than one.

Back in 2021, at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the royal tot was seen rocking out to the live music below him and shaking his hips to the beat of drums.

© Getty Princess Kate tried to calm down an excited Prince Louis at the Platinum Party at the Palace

The youngest of the Wales family once again showed his penchant for partying during Trooping the Colour last weekend, when he couldn't help but sway his hips and tap his feet as the bagpipes played a fanfare. Watch the sweet moment below...

WATCH: Prince Louis dances JUST like dad Prince William at Trooping the Colour

Mum Kate couldn't help but laugh and smile as she watched her son higgle to the sounds of bagpipes, much to the embarrassment of his sensible older sister Charlotte, who attempted to calm her brother down, but he paid her no attention.

© Getty Royals noticed how Prince Louis' dancing was just like Prince William's

The young royal appeared to be dancing to the Hielan' Laddie Highland Dance.

Princess Charlotte is always immaculately behaved at official royal events, but even the nine-year-old royal couldn't help but beam as she joined her father and older brother George at Taylor Swift.