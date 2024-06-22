Prince William and kids' meet with Taylor Swift nearly didn't happen and how he hid from crowds - exclusive details

It's common knowledge that Prince William is a big Aston Villa fan, but on Friday night he confirmed that along with his eldest children, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, nine, he is a fully-fledged Swiftie.

Reports went wild after the future King enjoyed an exciting evening at Wembley Stadium alongside his children on the eve of his 42nd birthday. Together, they were seen dancing the night away to Shake It Off by Taylor Swift, with William's cousin Zara Tindall as the singer kicked off her Eras tour in London.

© The Prince and Princess of Wales George and Charlotte could not have looked happier at when they were captured taking a selfie with the star

The special evening was jam-packed with all things Taylor, kicking off with a meet and greet with the woman herself - not to mention with her sports star beau too - and ended with a Swift exit to avoid the crowds but if one thing is for sure, the Wales trio looked like they had an absolute ball.

Meeting Taylor Swift

On Saturday, the official social media channels for the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a photo of the incredible moment Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte met the All Too Well singer just 25 minutes before she stepped on stage.

An insider told HELLO! that the Wales' arrival didn't quite go to plan as they ended up running a little behind schedule. "They had a nightmare getting in, they were running really late but they had planned to get there earlier so they could have the meet and greet with Taylor beforehand because they knew they wanted to leave early.

© Instagram Taylor hilariously referenced William's birthday when she shared a photo with the young royals on social media

"They only had 25 minutes to spare so had a quick meet and greet and then went up to their box before the show, and there was a bit of stress and panic about that because it was taking too long."

Taylor was clearly delighted to make the royals' acquaintance as she too shared a photo on her own social media account posing with the British royals and her adoring boyfriend and US sports star Travis Kelce who was in the audience.

Referencing William's birthday most hilariously, Taylor captioned the image: "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start."

All about the kids

Despite it being William's, the evening truly was all about his children. Our insider explained that throughout the evening, the dad-of-three tried to keep a low profile to allow his children to enjoy the show. They added: "Most of the time he and the kids were further back so they didn't draw too much attention, but there were moments where they were at the front so a lot of swapping was happening."

In videos circulating on social media, the Prince was seen busting out his moves while Charlotte waved her hands in the air rocking a light-up bracelet.

Prince Louis, William's youngest child didn't make an appearance at the show, nor his wife, the Princess of Wales, who is still undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

The Princess made her first public appearance of the year last Saturday when she stepped out at Trooping the Colour. Prior to her appearance, she released a heartfelt statement detailing her journey with her treatment so far and explained that she "has good days and bad days," see the full statement here.

William and Charlotte's special moment

There's no denying Prince William and Princess Charlotte's special bond so it comes as no surprise that Taylor's concert was the catalyst for another adorable moment between the father-daughter pair.

Our insider shared details of one particular moment that saw the duo indulging in a heartfelt singalong together. "There was one sweet moment where William and Charlotte were sat next to each other at the front and you could tell they were having a little sing-song together which was cute."

© Getty William and Charlotte have such a special bond

The Tindalls join the fun

Alongside the Wales clan were William's cousins, the Tindalls, with whom William has an exceptionally close bond. Mike and Zara were at the gig with their two gorgeous daughters Mia, ten, and Lena, five in tow. The Tindall crew were accompanied by their friend Natalie Pinkham and didn't disappoint with their Taylor-inspired outfits.

© Instagram Mike and Zara attended Taylor's opening night with their children and pal Natalie Pinkham

The equestrian was kitted out in full glitter, rocking a Taylor-inspired bomber jacket for the occasion. Zara wore the piece with light denim hot pants and short cowboy boots, adding a glamorous pair of sunglasses to complete her concert-ready ensemble.

Meanwhile, her husband Mike rocked a T-shirt quoting the lyrics: "You need to calm down" which he wore underneath a pastel pink and cream shirt. One adorable moment saw Mike cuddling his youngest daughter Lena who was also fully clad in a Taylor-inspired look. She wore a large T-shirt dress covered in photos of the star, her ice-blonde hair styled into two French plaits. Her arms were also covered with friendship bracelets.

© Instagram Zara and Mike were the ultimate Swifites in their fabulous outfits!

Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, have been incredibly supportive of William since Kate's diagnosis and previously supported him at the host of royal garden parties he hosted back in May.

© Instagram Mike wrapped his arms around his little girl Lena

A Swift exit

As the concert drew to a close, the royals had to make an early exit, leaving ten minutes before the end of the show to avoid the rush of eager Swifties.

"They left around ten minutes before the end to miss the crowds. It was buzzing in their box, everyone was having such a brilliant time for Prince William's birthday!"

More celebrity audience members

Cara was pictured enjoying Taylor's first night in Wembley alongside Nicola Coughlan and Jon Van Ness

Taylor's opening night in London attracted celebrities and A-Listers alike with the likes of Cara Delevigne, Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Van Ness, Leslie Mann, Emma Bunton and Salma Hayek heading to North West London to see the star in her full glory. See the full list of celebrity attendees here.