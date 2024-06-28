Beyoncé's dad shares rare family photo as he paints picture into their relationship

Beyoncé's father Matthew Knowles has given a rare insight into his relationship with his family after paying tribute to his daughter on social media this week.

Taking to Instagram on July 24, the businessman shared a picture of himself and daughter Solange, to mark her birthday.

In the caption, Matthew wrote some lovely words about his daughter, and her son, Julez: "Happy birthday Solange! I am bursting with pride witnessing the incredible woman, mother, and artist you have become.

Recommended video You may also like Beyoncé shares rare family video with Jay-Z

"Your creativity shines through in everything you do, and your dedication to Julez is truly admirable. "Wishing you endless joy, love, and precious moments as you embark on another chapter in your life. I am so very proud of you!" Tina Knowles also shared a tribute to Solange on her special day.

She wrote: "This is Solange Knowles Cancer/Gemini birthday month!!!!! Happy Burthday to my little Queen of Art!

"Yes I say queen of Art because everything you do is art actually, you are art, the way you move, the way you dress, the way you decorate, the way you tell a story, your music, your dance, your creations, I could go on and on but just suffice to say that the world knows that you are a rare beauty put into the universe to give love And create beauty a creative vessel.

"Have the best birthday month ever. If anyone knows you, they know you celebrate the whole rest of June. And you absolutely deserve it. Happy birthday, my baby girl I love you."

© Jim Smeal Matthew Knowles with ex Tina and daughter Beyoncé

June is a huge month for the Knowles family, as Beyoncé's twins Rumi and Sir also celebrate their birthday on June 13. The twins turned seven earlier in the month, and while they were celebrated in private, both Tina and Matthew, along with Beyoncé herself, opted against posting a public tribute for them, in order to help maintain a level of privacy.

© Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspap Solange with her father

Both Tina and Matthew occasionally share sweet family photos on their respective social media pages. Matthew in particular gives shout outs to his family members, including Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, and ex Tina.

© Steve Granitz Solange Knowles and her parents

He paid tribute to all three, along with Solange, to mark Women's History Month in March. For Tina, he wrote: "Tina Knowles is an accomplished and influential figure in the entertainment and fashion industry.

© Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspap Beyoncé and Solange when they were young children

Tina has made significant contributions as a designer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Tina Knowles' legacy extends far beyond her achievements in fashion and entrepreneurship. Her dedication to her craft, advocacy for social causes, and commitment to empowering others have positioned her as a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

"Through her work, she has not only left an enduring impact on the world of fashion but has also inspired countless individuals to pursue their passions and embrace their unique talents."