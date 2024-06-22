Beyoncé's mom paints picture of Jay-Z as a dad to Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir in heartfelt tribute

While Beyoncé and Jay-Z are one of the most famous couples in showbiz, very little is known about their private lives.

The celebrity couple have managed to protect their young family from too much media intrusion, choosing to step out with their children on select occasions and rarely sharing any photos of them on social media.

However, recently, Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, made a rare comment about Jay-Z as a dad as she paid tribute to him on Father's Day.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z share 12-year-old Blue Ivy and seven-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, and it's safe to say that the award-winning rapper is a brilliant father.

Tina was full of praise for both the artist and Tim Weatherspoon, who is married to Kelly Rowland, who Tina considers as her third daughter. Alongside a picture of them, she wrote: "To my two son in-laws. Two of the best dads to do it . I am so blessed to see you both in action with my grandbabies."

Tina also paid tribute to daughter Solange's ex-husband Daniel, sharing a side-by-side photo of him and the former couple's son, Julez Smith.

She wrote: "These two are twinning! Julez and his dad Daniel at the same age . Happy Father's Day to you Daniel , a dad that gives his son so much love and support."

June is a celebratory month in Beyoncé's household, as along with Father's Day, it's also her twins' birthday month.

Rumi and Sir turned seven on June 13, and while their famous parents didn't post about it on social media, they no doubt had a lovely time celebrating in private.

While more is known about Blue than her younger siblings, now that they are getting older, they are appearing more at the rare public events their parents attend.

Doting grandmother Tina recently spoke to E! News about the twins' different personalities, revealing how Rumi is showing signs of following in Blue's footsteps, while Sir is more quiet like his dad.

She said: "Rumi is amazing—an amazing artist, painter, and creator." Reflecting on the twins' flourishing creativity, Tina mused, "How could they be anything else growing up in that environment?" She emphasized that their family life is steeped in discussions about creativity and fashion, nurturing their innate talents from a very young age. "Sir is very quiet," Tina noted, revealing that he gravitates more towards numbers than fashion.

"He does all of the numbers stuff, so he's not into fashion as much," she explained, but quickly added that Sir is "very, very smart," hinting at the diverse talents the twins possess.