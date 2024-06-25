Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles celebrates big day for her 'little queen' Solange with moving tribute: 'You are art'

Solange Knowles celebrated her 38th birthday on Monday, June 24, and no one delivers a good tribute quite like her mom, Tina Knowles.

Tina, 70, took to social media the day after her younger daughter's birthday to share the sweetest message for her alongside a throwback of Solange.

Deeming it her daughter's birthday month, she gushed: "This is Solange Knowles birthday month!!!!! Happy Burthday to my little Queen of Art!"

She continued: "Yes I say queen of Art because everything you do is art actually, you are art, the way you move, the way you dress, the way you decorate, the way you tell the story, your music, your dance, your creations, I could go on and all, but just suffice to say that Sol knows you are a rare beauty put into the universe to give love and create beauty."

Tina revealed how much Solange enjoyed celebrating her entire birthday month, adding: "Have the best birthday month ever. If anyone knows you, they know you celebrate the whole rest of June. And you absolutely deserve it. Happy birthday, my baby girl, I love you."

Fans adored the tribute, leaving comments like: "mama Tina really pushed out & RAISED nothing but winners," and: "I love me some her, happy birthday angel face," as well as: "Solange is awesome. Exactly everything you said. HBD, Queen of Art."

Solange's son Daniel Julez Smith, 19, also celebrated his mom's birthday by sharing a throwback of hers on his Instagram Stories and writing: "It's ya day. Love you beyond words."

Tina is also a mom to Beyoncé, 42, and through her two daughters, is a doting grandmother to Solange's son Julez and Beyoncé's three kids with Jay-Z, 12-year-old Blue Ivy and six-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.

© Getty Images Solange celebrated her 38th birthday on June 24

She loves being a mom and grandmom, and often will share tributes to her famous family on social media. She recently posted a video talking about kids treating their parents and grandparents on occasion.

Tina wrote alongside it: "One of the biggest blessings in my life has been my children and my grandchildren. It's important to take time out to spend time with the people that you love."

© Instagram Julez also shared a birthday tribute to his mother on his Instagram Stories

"Life is busy and it's always something to do. It's important that you take the time and make it a priority to see the people that you love. You never know how long they'll be here. Call Your People Today."

But Tina also has an honorary daughter in the form of Beyoncé's Destiny's Child sister Kelly Rowland, and she epitomized their close relationship when she shared a shout-out to both Jay-Z and Kelly's husband Tim Spoon this Father's Day.

"To my two son-in-laws. Two of the best dads to do it. I am so blessed to see you both in action with my grandbabies! Happy Father's Day Tim and Jay," she gushed on social media earlier this month.