Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 12, is taking after this family member

Blue Ivy Carter is becoming a star in her own right, having impressed fans around the world with her dance abilities during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in 2023.

It's safe to say Blue has inherited her performance genes from both her parents, and is often compared to Beyoncé when it comes to her appearance too.

And it appears that Beyoncé's side of the family have some very strong genes, as there's another less-known relative that Blue is taking after.

Recommended video You may also like Jay-Z opens up about Blue Ivy's opinion on him

Tina Knowles made the sweet comparison in a recent Instagram post, that Blue had inherited a certain feature from her late great-grandfather, Lumis Beyince.

Tina paid tribute to Lumis on Father's Day, and shared a black-and-white photo of him, alongside a heartfelt message, revealing which of her family members had inherited similar genetics from him.

She wrote: "Happy Fathers Day Daddy , my handsome sharp dresser , great dancer . I will never stop missing you Lumis Albert Beyince . Man of little words, but man of many fatherly actions . And giver of much love. Julez got his blue eye color from him. Beyoncé got that one wild eyebrow from him. Solange smile came from him. Blues chin clef came from him. Strong genes."

Blue looks just like Beyoncé did when she was a little girl, but is also remarkably similar to her dad, Jay-Z.

© CBS Photo Archive Blue Ivy resembles her mother Beyoncé and her great-grandfather

The talented pre-teen is one of the most famous celebrity offspring in current times, yet very little is known about her personal life or personality, thanks to her protective parents.

Blue has attended many events with her famous family since she was a little girl, and has even featured in Beyoncé and Jay-Z's songs, as well as narrated an audiobook.

© VALERIE MACON Many fans also think Blue looks just like her dad Jay-Z

She will also be voicing Kiara, the daughter of Nala and Simba, in the upcoming prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King.

Despite all of this, she was only heard speaking for the first time in 2023 during a brief appearance in Beyoncé's film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, which focused on the singer's world tour.

© Instagram/Beyoncé Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter backstage during the "Renaissance World Tour"

During the appearance, Blue showed just how brave and determined she is after revealing that she had read some unkind comments about her dancing online after her first appearance on stage with Beyoncé, but rather than being put off, it made her all the more determined to get better and improve.

It was clear to fans around the world that Beyoncé was incredibly proud of her daughter, and was beaming with pride every time she introduced her on stage.

© Instagram Beyoncé is incredibly protective of her children

Just after Blue's first performance in Paris, Beyoncé took to Instagram to pay a rare personal tribute to her daughter.

She wrote: ""My beautiful first born. I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel." Tina was just as proud of her granddaughter too, and shared several videos of Blue on stage during the tour, as well as several heartfelt messages dedicated to her talented granddaughter.

© Instagram Blue Ivy stealing the show at her mom's concert

Talking to People back in July, Tina said of Blue dancing on stage: "Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels. But yeah, she's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard."

She added: "She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better. So I'm the proud grandma, always."

When asked whether her granddaughter's confidence had seen a boost since joining the tour, she joked: "Oh, to the sky, to the sky. Yes."