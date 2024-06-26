Inside Beyoncé and Jay-Z's jaw-dropping family vacation with children Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are living their best lives this summer, and have swapped the West Coast for the East Coast to spend some quality time in The Hamptons.

The celebrity couple, along with their three children, Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, seven, often spend time out east in the summer, and have been pictured out and about on a number of occasions this week.

Most recently, Beyoncé took to Instagram to share a number of snapshots featuring her and Jay-Z, taken on a boat ride.

The award-winning singer looked glamorous wearing a white summer dress, headscarf and vintage white framed sunglasses.

Jay-Z co-ordinated with his wife wearing a white T-shirt and bucket cap. It's been an exciting month for the family, who celebrated Rumi and Sir's seventh birthday earlier in June, although did so in private, choosing against posting any public tribute messages on social media like other famous parents often do.

Rumi and Sir have led a more sheltered upbringing than their older sister Blue, who appeared on the red carpet at big events with her parents from a young age.

However, foting grandmother Tina recently spoke to E! News about the twins' different personalities, revealing how Rumi is showing signs of following in Blue's footsteps, while Sir is more quiet like his dad.

She said: "Rumi is amazing—an amazing artist, painter, and creator." Reflecting on the twins' flourishing creativity, Tina mused, "How could they be anything else growing up in that environment?" She emphasized that their family life is steeped in discussions about creativity and fashion, nurturing their innate talents from a very young age.

"Sir is very quiet," Tina noted, revealing that he gravitates more towards numbers than fashion. "He does all of the numbers stuff, so he's not into fashion as much," she explained, but quickly added that Sir is "very, very smart," hinting at the diverse talents the twins possess.

As well as Rumi and Sir's birthday, the family also marked Father's Day in private, although Beyoncé's mom paid tribute to Jay in a heartfelt message.

Tina was full of praise for both the rapper and Tim Weatherspoon, who is married to Kelly Rowland, who Tina considers as her third daughter.

Alongside a picture of them together, she wrote: "To my two son in-laws. Two of the best dads to do it . I am so blessed to see you both in action with my grandbabies."