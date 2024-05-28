Celebrity children who have dropped their parents' famous last names — from Willow and Jaden Smith to Suri Cruise and Malia Obama

When you're the child of a celebrity, the sheer star-wattage of their name can linger over you like a shadow.

It's a Catch-22 situation: when the expectation comes for the children of stars to also be successful, many people then assume - per the nepo baby moniker - that they only got famous because of their parents. Then there are the kids who have more complicated relationships with their parents - who want distance not only from their family legacy but the parents themselves.

Famously, Angelina Jolie refused to go by her father Jon Voight's surname, and now her daughter Vivienne has dropped 'Pitt' from her name.

Here are the children who dropped their famous surnames.

1/ 6 © Getty Images Malia Obama As the daughter of the former president set out on her path as a filmmaker, she dropped her famous surname. Debuting her short film, The Heart, at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, the 25-year-old went by Malia Ann for the occasion instead.

2/ 6 © Getty Images Vivienne Jolie-Pitt The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie opted to drop her father's surname, according to a Playbill leaflet. The 15-year-old was listed as Vivienne Jolie, rather than Jolie-Pitt. She isn't the first of their kids to do so, as Zahara, 19, was introduced in her university's sorority as Zahara Marley Jolie last year.



3/ 6 © AKGS Suri Cruise Katie Holmes' daughter with Tom Cruise seemed to debut a new name during a performance of Head Over Heels. As she took on the role of Philoclea, the casting sheet revealed Suri was not going by her birth name 'Cruise', instead adopting her mom's middle name and going by Suri Noelle.



4/ 6 © David Crotty Elle King You wouldn't believe that this country singer was actually the daughter of Rob Schneider, but her real name is actually Tanner Elle Schneider. The "Ex's & Oh's" singer instead goes by her mother's surname, 'King'.



5/ 6 © Getty Images Angelina Jolie The Lara Croft actress has famously had a volatile relationship with her famous father, who was reportedly in and out of her life while growing up. She petitioned the court the legally remove her surname, Voight, in favor of her middle name Jolie, which she used as a stage name. The change was granted on September 12, 2002.

