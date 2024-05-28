Celebrity children who have dropped their parents' famous last names — from Willow and Jaden Smith to Suri Cruise and Malia Obama

When you're the child of a celebrity, the sheer star-wattage of their name can linger over you like a shadow.
It's a Catch-22 situation: when the expectation comes for the children of stars to also be successful, many people then assume - per the nepo baby moniker - that they only got famous because of their parents. Then there are the kids who have more complicated relationships with their parents - who want distance not only from their family legacy but the parents themselves.
Famously, Angelina Jolie refused to go by her father Jon Voight's surname, and now her daughter Vivienne has dropped 'Pitt' from her name.
Here are the children who dropped their famous surnames.
Katie Holmes' daughter with Tom Cruise seemed to debut a new name during a performance of Head Over Heels. As she took on the role of Philoclea, the casting sheet revealed Suri was not going by her birth name 'Cruise', instead adopting her mom's middle name and going by Suri Noelle.
Elle King
You wouldn't believe that this country singer was actually the daughter of Rob Schneider, but her real name is actually Tanner Elle Schneider. The "Ex's & Oh's" singer instead goes by her mother's surname, 'King'.
Angelina Jolie
The Lara Croft actress has famously had a volatile relationship with her famous father, who was reportedly in and out of her life while growing up. She petitioned the court the legally remove her surname, Voight, in favor of her middle name Jolie, which she used as a stage name. The change was granted on September 12, 2002.
Willow and Jaden Smith
While their resemblance to their mom and dad is undeniable, as Willow and Jaden have grown older they've ditched the 'Smith' moniker as they've further pursued their artistic careers. Jaden revealed in an interview on The Zane Lowe Show that Willow had started going by her forename alone long before he did.