Katie Holmes beams with pride as daughter Suri Cruise drops her estranged father Tom's last name at graduation

Suri Cruise is officially a high school graduate!
The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, 18, looked radiant in a summery white dress beneath her red LaGuardia High School graduation robes outside the United Palace Theatre in Manhattan on Friday.
Katie was every inch a proud parent on the day. The Dawson's Creek actress made sure not to miss her daughter's special milestone, beaming in photographs as she celebrated by her side.
Katie looked effortlessly chic in a pastel yellow ensemble, rocking wide-leg trousers and a creamy collared sweater as she let her brunette tresses fall in natural curls.
You may also like
The lookalike mother-daughter duo were all smiles as they posed for photographs ahead of the ceremony, with doting mom Katie stopping to snap several photos of Suri with her classmates.
Photographs captured from inside the ceremony reveal that Suri appeared to have dropped her estranged father's famous last name in her graduation pamphlet, going by the name 'Suri Noelle'.
It comes as the Mission Impossible actor chose to skip his daughter's graduation in favour of attending Taylor Swift's Eras tour gig in London on Saturday night.
Budding musician Katie is believed to have secured a place at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she'll continue her music studies.
Kate and Suri's close relationship
Ever since Katie's highly-publicised divorce from Top Gun star Tom Cruise in July 2012, Katie and her daughter Suri have been a tight-knit unit, leading a private life together in NYC.
The actress, 45, recently opened up about sharing her clothes with daughter Suri in a new interview with The Times.
Katie revealed that her only child is beginning to develop a unique sense of style and her "own expressions" as she prepares to move to Pennsylvania for college this fall.
Quizzed whether she intends to pass down her wardrobe to Suri, Katie said: "I mean, I've saved some things here and there. But she has her own sense of style and her own expressions."