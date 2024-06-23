Katie Holmes beams with pride as daughter Suri Cruise drops her estranged father Tom's last name at graduation

Kate and Suri's close relationship

Ever since Katie's highly-publicised divorce from Top Gun star Tom Cruise in July 2012, Katie and her daughter Suri have been a tight-knit unit, leading a private life together in NYC.

The actress, 45, recently opened up about sharing her clothes with daughter Suri in a new interview with The Times.

© Backgrid Suri sported a red gown, white dress and Converse sneakers

Katie revealed that her only child is beginning to develop a unique sense of style and her "own expressions" as she prepares to move to Pennsylvania for college this fall.

Quizzed whether she intends to pass down her wardrobe to Suri, Katie said: "I mean, I've saved some things here and there. But she has her own sense of style and her own expressions."