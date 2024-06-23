Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katie Holmes beams with pride as daughter Suri Cruise, 18, drops estranged father Tom's last name at graduation
Katie Holmes beams with pride as daughter Suri Cruise drops her estranged father Tom's last name at graduation

Meanwhile, Suri's estranged A-list father Tom Cruise spent the night at Taylor Swift's Eras tour

Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes at Suri's engagement
Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
10 minutes ago
Suri Cruise is officially a high school graduate!

The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, 18, looked radiant in a summery white dress beneath her red LaGuardia High School graduation robes outside the United Palace Theatre in Manhattan on Friday. 

Katie Holmes is every inch a proud mom at her daughter Suri's engagement ©Backgrid
Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri were full of joy celebrating her graduation with friends and family in Manhattan's prestigious United Palace Theatr

Katie was every inch a proud parent on the day. The Dawson's Creek actress made sure not to miss her daughter's special milestone, beaming in photographs as she celebrated by her side.

Suri wore a summery white dress on her gradation day

Katie looked effortlessly chic in a pastel yellow ensemble, rocking wide-leg trousers and a creamy collared sweater as she let her brunette tresses fall in natural curls.

The mother-daughter duo were together for the major milestone

The lookalike mother-daughter duo were all smiles as they posed for photographs ahead of the ceremony, with doting mom Katie stopping to snap several photos of Suri with her classmates.

Suri appeared to have dropped her father Tom Cruise's name

Photographs captured from inside the ceremony reveal that Suri appeared to have dropped her estranged father's famous last name in her graduation pamphlet, going by the name 'Suri Noelle'.

The mother-daughter duo posed for photos

It comes as the Mission Impossible actor chose to skip his daughter's graduation in favour of attending Taylor Swift's Eras tour gig in London on Saturday night.

Katie will continue her studies in Pennsylvania

Budding musician Katie is believed to have secured a place at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she'll continue her music studies.

Kate and Suri's close relationship

Ever since Katie's highly-publicised divorce from Top Gun star Tom Cruise in July 2012, Katie and her daughter Suri have been a tight-knit unit, leading a private life together in NYC.

The actress, 45, recently opened up about sharing her clothes with daughter Suri in a new interview with The Times.

Suri sported a red gown, white dress and Converse sneakers

Katie revealed that her only child is beginning to develop a unique sense of style and her "own expressions" as she prepares to move to Pennsylvania for college this fall.

Quizzed whether she intends to pass down her wardrobe to Suri, Katie said: "I mean, I've saved some things here and there. But she has her own sense of style and her own expressions."

