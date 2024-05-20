Tom Cruise's rare photos with his children with ex-wives Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes: meet Bella, Connor, and Suri

Tom Cruise remains one of the more private celebrities in the Hollywood machine, choosing to keep his oft-publicized personal life out of the spotlight.

The 61-year-old megastar has, however, not shied away from spending time with his three children in public, shared with his two A-list ex-wives Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes.

While the actor will rarely speak about his kids, he will be seen out and about with them, and has been spotted with his three children on several occasions as they've hit the town or hit up the carpet.

Here are some of Tom's rare and best photos with his children Bella Kidman Cruise, Connor Cruise, and Suri Cruise, and more on their relationship with the star…

1/ 5 © Instagram Being a dad Tom and Nicole, who were married from 1990 to 2001, adopted Bella, now 31, and Connor, now 29, when they were babies.

2/ 5 © Getty Images Enduring relationships The Oscar-nominated actor maintains strong relationships with both of his adult children, who have since built lives of their own independent of their parents, Bella in London and Connor in Florida.



3/ 5 © Getty Images Estranged? Bella and Connor have a more complicated relationship with their mom, who notably strayed from Scientology unlike their dad. While they show support to each other on social media, they've rarely spoken of each other in the past few years.



4/ 5 © Getty Images The Youngest Suri, on the other hand, has spent most of her life in the public eye, having been photographed often with her parents (who were married from 2006-2012) since she was a baby.

