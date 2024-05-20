Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tom Cruise's rare photos with his children with ex-wives Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes: meet Bella, Connor, and Suri
Tom Cruise's rare photos with his children with ex-wives Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes: meet Bella, Connor, and Suri

The Mission: Impossible star shares three children and has been married three times as well

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Tom Cruise remains one of the more private celebrities in the Hollywood machine, choosing to keep his oft-publicized personal life out of the spotlight.

The 61-year-old megastar has, however, not shied away from spending time with his three children in public, shared with his two A-list ex-wives Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes.

While the actor will rarely speak about his kids, he will be seen out and about with them, and has been spotted with his three children on several occasions as they've hit the town or hit up the carpet.

Here are some of Tom's rare and best photos with his children Bella Kidman Cruise, Connor Cruise, and Suri Cruise, and more on their relationship with the star…

Tom Cruise poses with Bella and Connor© Instagram

Being a dad

Tom and Nicole, who were married from 1990 to 2001, adopted Bella, now 31, and Connor, now 29, when they were babies.

Tom Cruise (R) and his son Connor Cruise (L) attend Game Two of the Western Conference Finals during the 2009 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on May 21, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Enduring relationships

The Oscar-nominated actor maintains strong relationships with both of his adult children, who have since built lives of their own independent of their parents, Bella in London and Connor in Florida.

Connor Cruise, Tom Cruise and Isabella Cruise at United Artists Pictures and MGM premiere of 'Valkyrie' on December 18, 2008 at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Estranged?

Bella and Connor have a more complicated relationship with their mom, who notably strayed from Scientology unlike their dad. While they show support to each other on social media, they've rarely spoken of each other in the past few years.

Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise pose with NYPD Highway Patrol officers at their hotel while returning from the New York City Marathon on November 4, 2007 in New York City.© Getty Images

The Youngest

Suri, on the other hand, has spent most of her life in the public eye, having been photographed often with her parents (who were married from 2006-2012) since she was a baby.

Katie Holmes (L) and Tom Cruise with daughters Suri Cruise (C) and Isabella Kidman-Cruise (R), with David Beckham's son Cruz Beckham (front 2nd R) and Brooklyn Beckham (back), watch the Major League Soccer match between New York Red Bulls and LA Galaxy at the Home Depot Center May 10, 2008 in Carson, California.© Getty Images

Separate Ties

Since Tom and Katie's divorce, Suri, who turned 18 last month, has reportedly not maintained a relationship with her dad. Tom supported her financially till the age of 18 as per their custody arrangement, but Katie and Suri remain private. Tom has not been seen with Suri since her parents split in 2012.

