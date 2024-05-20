Tom Cruise's rare photos with his children with ex-wives Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes: meet Bella, Connor, and Suri

Tom Cruise remains one of the more private celebrities in the Hollywood machine, choosing to keep his oft-publicized personal life out of the spotlight.
The 61-year-old megastar has, however, not shied away from spending time with his three children in public, shared with his two A-list ex-wives Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes.
While the actor will rarely speak about his kids, he will be seen out and about with them, and has been spotted with his three children on several occasions as they've hit the town or hit up the carpet.
Here are some of Tom's rare and best photos with his children Bella Kidman Cruise, Connor Cruise, and Suri Cruise, and more on their relationship with the star…