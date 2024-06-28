Inside Katie Holmes' time apart from Suri Cruise ahead of her big move to college

Katie Holmes loves nothing more than being a mom and is anticipating life as an empty nester in just a few months, when her only daughter Suri, 18, goes off to college.

The Dawson's Creek star is making sure to make memories and get stuck into work as a distraction ahead of the bittersweet milestone, and this week she's been enjoying spending time in Europe.

Katie was in Italy at the start of the week as she stepped out onto the red carpet for the Filming Italy 2024, in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.

Recommended video You may also like Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise's drastic change to their lives

Most recently, the actress was spotted on Day Four of Paris Fashion Week at the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 24/25 show. Katie was all smiles in the French capital, looking chic in a tailored jacket with a red collar and wide legged jeans.

Katie has a flair for fashion which she has passed onto her daughter Suri. It is thought that Suri has remained in New York City, following an exciting few weeks.

© Raimonda Kulikauskiene Katie Holmes has gone to Europe, pictured at the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024/2025 during Paris Fashion Week

The teenager attended her prom last Tuesday, followed shortly by her graduation. Suri opted for a vintage-inspired dress at her prom, as she was joined by her boyfriend and friends for the special occasion.

Katie attended her daughter's graduation last weekend, with the pair beaming as they posed for pictures during the milestone moment. Suri wore a pretty white summer dress teamed with heels, and later changed to her Converses for extra comfort.

© Daniele Venturelli Katie was on the red carpet in Italy earlier in the week too

She graduated from her vocal music programme, and went by the name Suri Noelle in the graduation pamphlet.

This isn't the first time that Suri has gone by this name, with the same moniker being listed in a Playbill brochure for The Addam's Family in December, which saw Suri play the lead role of Morticia Addams.

© TikTok Suri Cruise will soon be leaving NYC to attend Carnegie Mellon University

Suri's name is a nod to her mom, whose middle name is Noelle. It's thought that the teenager hasn't seen her father, Tom Cruise, in years.

The Mission Impossible actor was pictured at Taylor Swift's sell-out concert on the night of Suri's graduation, dancing in the VIP area along with other famous faces.

© Getty Images Katie has raised Suri in New York City

Suri is preparing to leave New York City for an exciting new chapter in her life. She will be attending Carnegie Mellon University, the private research university in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It was established in 19000 and sits in the city formerly known as the Gateway to the West.

It is thought Suri will study at the School of Design which offers a variety of subjects and is suitable for students with interests ranging from graphic designers, illustrators, animators, fashion designers, and artists, all housed under one department.

© James Devaney Suri Cruise and dad Tom Cruise in 2009

While Katie is notoriously private about her personal life, she previously opened up about nurturing her daughter's creativity. In an interview with People when Suri was a little girl, Katie said: "Between tickle fights and glitter art, I try to throw in some manners along the way. I try to have good manners too, so that's what she sees. I also try to be very creative with her, because I know she's an artist, and that speaks to the girl in me.

"To be honest? I'm not going to play tag, probably. That's not top of my list. But I'll paint all day, I'll do the creative stuff."