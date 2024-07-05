Vanessa Hudgens shares first update since welcoming baby with husband Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens is basking in the joy of motherhood, confirming the arrival of her first baby with husband Cole Tucker, the MLB player.

The High School Musical alum, 35, shared her first heartfelt message since welcoming their bundle of joy, expressing both happiness and frustration during such a precious time.

In an Instagram Story posted on Thursday, July 4th, Vanessa’s maternal instincts shone through.

Vanessa conveyed the family's joy and well-being, adding, "Mom, dad, and baby are happy and healthy."

Recommended video You may also like Vanessa Hudgens shows off toned legs in daring Oscars dress

While the child’s birthdate, sex, and name remain under wraps, Vanessa and Cole were spotted leaving a Santa Monica hospital on Wednesday, July 3, which serendipitously coincided with Cole’s 28th birthday.

The day before the joyous outing, Vanessa shared a loving birthday tribute to her husband. "Happy birthday to my slice of heaven @cotuck," she wrote in an Instagram post, accompanied by a carousel of adorable photos of the couple.

© Getty Vanessa Hudgens debuts baby bump at Oscars 2024

"You make the world a brighter place just by being you." Their love story, which culminated in a December wedding, continues to enchant fans worldwide.

Throughout her pregnancy, Vanessa maintained a low profile, preferring to keep her family life private.

© Jay L. Clendenin Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's baby joy

In May, she gave a rare glimpse into her thoughts about motherhood during an interview with E! News, sharing her plans to introduce her children to her diverse body of work.

"That's why I chose things along the way in my career," she explained. "I wanted to make sure that when I did have kids, there would be something for them to watch at every age."

Vanessa and Cole are new parents!

Balancing her pregnancy with professional commitments, Vanessa completed filming Bad Boys: Ride or Die, showcasing her dedication and resilience.

Co-star Will Smith lauded her work ethic in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, "It was really [about] trying to figure out how to shoot around [the bump]."

He added warmly, "You'll always be able to tell your child that they were in this scene with you," reflecting his own experience as a father of three.