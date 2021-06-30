Vanessa Hudgens' all-natural selfie is so gorgeous you'll gasp

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

If you haven’t taken a look at Vanessa Hudgens’ new beauty brand yet, now would be the time.

MORE: Celebrity 4th of July outfit inspiration: from Jlo to Beyoncé and more

The High School Musical star looked absolutely stunning in an all-natural selfie video she shared on Instagram Wednesday that gave a close-up view of her glowing skin without one drop of foundation on it.

In it, the actress pouts her lips in a tie-dye sweatshirt that she paired with a gold rope chain as she relaxed in a chair. "A fresh face is the best face. In my opinion at least 😉✨ @weareknowbeauty keeping this skin on POINT."

Vanessa's skin is absolutely radiant in her makeup-free selfie video

Fans went wild over the clip, with one writing, "You look so fabulous! Can’t wait to try the products, I’m so proud of you."

SHOP: Vanessa Hudgens rocked the cut-out swimsuit of the summer in a hot spring selfie

The selfie came just minutes after Vanessa revealed she would be starring in an upcoming Little Pony movie, which fans were so excited about she became a trending topic on Twitter.

As for Know Beauty, Vanessa revealed the launch of the brand, which she created with Selfish star Madison Beer, on Instagram on June 22, with a campaign video that showed them both rocking crop tops and flashing their radiant skin.

Vanessa announced the launch of her and Madison Beer's Know Beauty brand last week

"I’ve been working away behind-the-scenes on a project for over a year now...and I’m so excited to bring @weareknowbeauty into the world in partnership with @madisonbeer and @drkarenk!," she captioned the post. Anyone that knows me knows I’m a maximalist when it comes to skincare, but I always thought there should be an easier way to figure out what’s actually right for your skin."

SUMMER BEAUTY: Highlighter sticks to get your glow on

"KNOW Beauty is a smarter way to build a skincare routine that takes the guesswork out of the process. Madison and I have been working with @DrKarenK, our Chief Medical Officer and Dermatologist to build a diagnostic that assesses your lifestyle factors to create the best routine for you today, and combines it with a Skin DNA Kit that helps you future-proof your skin for tomorrow. Launching today exclusively at KNOWbeauty.com!"

Vanessa went on to talk to Harpers Bazaar about why she and Madison created Know Beauty, telling the mag, "We both have had such a long skincare journey. We were like, 'There should be an easier way to approach skincare, something that allows you to know what is right for your personal skin, because it's different for everyone."



Vanessa started trending on Twitter after she revealed she'll be starring in an upcoming Little Pony movie

The duo first met seven or eight years ago, and they both have had skincare struggles over the years. "Growing up, I never really had a ton of acne. I kind of got by with a face wipe and everything was fine until I hit 21," Vanessa continued.

"All I wanted to do was drink wine and eat cheese. So naturally, my skin freaked out." She added. "My main things now, because I'm not in my 20s anymore, is perseverance of the skin—skin elasticity, collagen reproduction, and fine lines. Just kind of taking care of the skin that I have because it's the only skin that I got."

All of Vanessa’s skincare trials have paid off. Her complexion looks incredible!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.