Kate Hudson's comments on baby number four with fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson has been having children her "entire adult life" – but she hasn't ruled out welcoming a fourth baby to her brood.

The Almost Famous actress, 44, is already a proud parent to sons Ryder, 19, and Bingham, 12, and four-year-old daughter Rani, who she welcomed with fiancé Danny Fujikawa in 2018. Kate is bubbling over with joy in her happy relationship with Danny and so she says she may just have to bless him with another child.

Why Kate Hudson wants another baby

In 2022, Kate admitted that she doesn't think she's done having children. "I've been having children my entire adult life," she told Byrdie's After Dark issue. "I've got my 4-year-old and I've got a kid in college. And I don't even know if I'm done yet. You know, I don't have that answer yet."

It's not the first time the Fabletics founder has spoken of the possibility of having another child. In 2019, she admitted she thought she'd hung up her pregnancy shoes until Danny came along.

"At one point I was like, 'Oh, maybe I’m done,'" she revealed on Today. "And then I met Danny and was like, 'Alright, I got to pump them out for him.'" Although she didn't have a plan - and perhaps still doesn't - at the time she confessed: "He needs a boy. He needs his own boy."

Who are the fathers of Kate Hudson’s children?

Kate's children have three different fathers. Her oldest, Ryder, was born through her marriage to rocker, Chris Robinson. The actress was engaged to Bingham's dad, Muse musician, Matt Bellamy, and Rani is Kate’s daughter with fiance, Danny Fujikawa.

How many children does Kate Hudson want?

She's the first to admit she saw herself as a mom of many and said during an interview on the Today show: "I always thought I’d have four to six kids. That was like, when I was really little, I thought that. When you come from a big family… you either don't want kids or you want a lot of kids. So I always thought I'd have [more kids]."

When does Kate Hudson want another baby?

Kate said she wasn't sure if she was done with having kids during an interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2020. So when would be the ideal time for her to get pregnant again?

At the time she said: "Right now, Rani's in that place where you're like, 'I want another baby'. But once she gets like four, five, you're like, 'I feel like my life is kinda back a little bit. They're kind of in a groove.' There's, like, a window."

Kate is in competition with her brother Oliver Hudson!

Another reason she may just have to have one more… to beat her brother, Oliver Hudson, who also has three children. Kate has said that her competitive streak between her and her older sibling makes the prospect of another child even more appealing.

Again, talking to Ellen she was asked if the brother-sister duo would each keep on having children with their respective partners until one of them "wins and Kate quipped: "I have a feeling I’m probably going to end up winning."