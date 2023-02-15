Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend Cole Tucker's relationship timeline

Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend Cole Tucker are engaged – and fans couldn't be happier for the beautiful couple.

The actress, who stunned at last year's MTV Movie and TV Awards, met her baseball-playing boyfriend virtually back in 2020. However, the couple didn't make their relationship public knowledge until much later.

Vanessa and Cole met online

Who is Vanessa Hudgens' boyfriend Cole Tucker?

Cole Tucker is a Major League Baseball player who played for the Pittsburgh Pirates from his debut in 2019 until mid-2022. Later, he was linked to the Arizona Diamondbacks and Reno Aces, until December 2022, when he signed a minor league deal with the Colorado Rockies.

After Cole and Vanessa went public with their relationship in early 2021, Cole requested that despite his girlfriend's A-list status, they were treated just like any other couple.

Vanessa sang the National Anthem at a baseball game in 2006

The outfielder casually replied to CBS reporters asking about his relationship during a Pittsburgh Pirates training session: "[I've] got a girlfriend and she's cool," before continuing: "She's awesome. I love her, but I don't want to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife come down, or Ke'Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down."

"She'll be around," Cole revealed, and sure enough Vanessa was spotted supporting him at several further spring training sessions.

Prior to her relationship with Cole, Vanessa dated fellow actor Austin Butler. She was also in another high-profile relationship with her High School Musical trilogy co-star Zach Efron throughout the late noughties.

How did Vanessa Hudgens meet Cole Tucker?

Vanessa and Cole met on a Zoom-based meditation session in 2020. Speaking to Entertainment Today shortly after announcing that she and Cole were a couple, Vanessa jokingly admitted: "Very random, yes!" before adding: "Zoom – you gotta love it."

Vanessa and Cole photographed with Vanessa's mom Gina

While meditation meetings aren't the usual way couples tend to meet up virtually, it obviously worked well for these two. Although, the actress admitted to Drew Barrymore during an appearance on her show in 2021 that without her own enthusiasm for their chemistry, there might never have been a relationship between them.

"I found him, and we started talking," she said, adding: "If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. [So] I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.'

Vanessa and Cole at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2022

"I think there is no shame in making the first move," she explained confidently. And we can certainly agree seeing how successful it was!

The couple were first spotted out together in November 2020. Then, on Valentine's Day 2021, Vanessa and Cole went public with their relationship via the actress' Instagram. She posted a photo of the two of them kissing, along with the caption: "It's you. It's me. It's us," before tagging Cole at the end of her message.

Is Vanessa Hudgens still with her boyfriend Cole Tucker?

Yes, the actress and her boyfriend have been together now for almost three years.

Vanessa and Cole are very happy. In April 2022, the Tick, Tick… Boom star gushed about their relationship in an interview with Entertainment Today. When asked by the interviewer: "What is it about [Cole] that made things click?" Vanessa replied: "He's just kinda perfect for me."

Cole and Vanessa are adorably in love

She continued: "I'm so so grateful. I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything you have in life, and I've been making that a priority. And I feel like that's just been making magic happen all the more. So I'm very grateful, I'm very excited for life!"

Recently, the pair were seen attending a pre-Super Bowl party together in Phoenix, Arizona. The city is the birthplace and family home of Cole, so it's cute to see that the two were spotted hanging out and attending the party there.

When did Vanessa Hudgens get engaged to Cole Tucker?

The happy couple are engaged!

The happy couple got engaged in late 2022, but only announced their engagement in February 2023. Following the couple's news breaking online, first on TMZ and then confirmed via People, Vanessa took to Instagram to share a couple of photos taken after their engagement last year.

The singer and actress captioned her post with the simple but proud: "YES. We couldn't be happier," plus a heart emoji.

The couple spent Christmas together last year

The photos which Vanessa posted revealed her stunning $250,000 engagement ring in all its glory. They also showed how Cole had chosen the incredibly romantic setting of Paris, the so-called 'City of Love', for his proposal location.

It is unknown exactly when the couple got engaged, and therefore whether the proposal occurred before or after they spent Christmas together in 2022.

