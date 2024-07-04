Vanessa Hudgens welcomes first child with husband Cole Tucker on his 28th birthday

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have welcomed their first child! The happy couple were recently spotted leaving a hospital in Santa Monica with their precious new addition to the family. The delightful news arrived on Cole’s 28th birthday, making the occasion even more special.

In published photos, Vanessa, 35, was seen lovingly cradling her newborn while being wheeled out of the hospital.

The glowing actress donned comfortable black sweatpants and a light blue button-down shirt, exuding effortless post-birth chic. Cole, the supportive partner, followed closely behind, carrying their bags and belongings, dressed in a teal graphic hoodie, black shorts, and slides.

Vanessa, ever the style icon, sported sunglasses as they made their way to the car, with hospital staff accompanying the new family. In a tender moment, she held her baby close, touching their cheek to hers, capturing the pure joy of new motherhood.

Despite the whirlwind day, Vanessa still found time to share a heartfelt Instagram tribute to celebrate Cole’s birthday.

“Happy birthday to my slice of heaven @cotuck you make the world a brighter place just by being you,” she captioned a sweet carousel of photos, showcasing their deep bond.

© Getty Vanessa Hudgens debuted her baby bump at the Oscars 2024

Vanessa initially kept her pregnancy under wraps, choosing the Oscars red carpet in March to debut her baby bump in a stunning black Vera Wang gown.

She later dazzled in a sheer, off-the-shoulder ensemble, giving fans another glimpse of her growing belly.

© Jay L. Clendenin Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are now parents!

Throughout her pregnancy, Vanessa continued to wow with her maternity style. Her social media posts featured a variety of looks, from Disneyland trips to elegant date nights, each one more radiant than the last.

The love story of Vanessa and Cole is one for the ages. The couple announced their engagement in February 2023 after two blissful years of dating.

© Instagram Vanessa and Ben celebrate the birth of their first child

Vanessa, who previously had high-profile relationships with Austin Butler and her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron, found her happily ever after with the Colorado Rockies player. They tied the knot in an ultra-private ceremony in Tulum, Mexico, in December of that same year.

Before their wedding, Vanessa addressed online chatter about a potential pregnancy head-on. “Not pregnant so y’all can stop,” she wrote in October 2023, responding to speculation that arose from her choice of baggy clothes during her bachelorette weekend in Aspen.

© Instagram Vanessa Hudgens in a white dress at the beach ahead of her wedding to Cole Tucker

During a candid conversation on the She Pivots podcast, she opened up about the scrutiny she faced. “I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful,” she said, recalling the barrage of comments about her figure from her bachelorette party.

She found the speculation “so rude,” and emphasized, “I’m sorry I don’t wear Spanx every day and am a real woman and have a real body.”