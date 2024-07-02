Ayesha Curry shares rare photo of newborn Caius with Stephen Curry — including adorable nickname

Ayesha Curry is loving that new mom life. The 35-year-old gave fans a rare glimpse of her newborn son with husband Stephen Curry, Caius.

Taking to Instagram, Ayesha shared a clip of herself holding her son, with him resting on top of her to show his little leg as they lay in the sun. She captioned the photo: "The sweetest Chai", in reference to the newborn's middle name, and adorable nickname for the little one. She rubbed his leg in the video, capturing a sweet mother-baby moment.

© @ayeshacurry Ayesha Curry shared a sweet snap of Caius

The couple welcomed Caius in May, announcing his "early arrival" on Instagram: "Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival", they wrote in a joint post.

"He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful", they added. The couple tied the knot in 2011, and together they share Riley, 11, Ryan, eight, and Canon, five.

Ayesha first shared news of her pregnancy in March for the cover of Sweet July Magazine, explaining that while the couple initially "thought we were done" having kids, they decided last year "somebody was missing".

She added that pregnancy in her mid-30s was not easy, as the doctors referred to her maternity as a "geriatric pregnancy" with her.

© @ayeshacurry Instagram Ayesha shows off her baby bump

"I think there's something that needs to be more nuanced when it comes to women, their age and conversations around having children", she said, after feeling alarmed at the term. "

"Many women in their 30s and 40s are going through this for the first time, and being told you're 'old' feels alarming and wild. I think the narrative needs to be shifted a little bit."

© @ayeshacurry Instagram Ayesha showing off her baby bump

Caius will be the couple's fourth and final child together, which Ayesha confirmed in the piece, saying one of the biggest differences was "a new understanding that this really does pass by in the blink of an eye."

She added: "And in the blink of an eye, it could also all be taken away. That's encouraged me to slow down and take in every single little thing — especially with it being my last pregnancy."