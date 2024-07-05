Will Smith and twin siblings shock fans with rare photo — and you should see Willow

Will Smith rang in July 4 with his family by his side. The Hollywood star stunned fans with a snapshot into his life away from the spotlight when he posted a rare photo featuring his twin siblings, Ellen and Harry.

The images posted on Instagram showed Will, his younger brother and sister, and their half-sister Ashley Marie, posing for a kitchen selfie.

Will's daughter Willow also popped up with a smile and fans were blown away by the family resemblance.

Many thought Will and Harry might be twins and there were shocked face emojis and a plethora of comments with fans admitting they had to do a double-take.

Others shouldn't get over Willow's resemblance to her dad and commented: "Willow literally has your face and your smile."

He simply captioned the post: "Family days," along with a red, heart emoji.

The brood has another sister, Pamela, who is four years older than Will and runs a boutique in Philadelphia.

The siblings remain close and Harry has worked with Will over the years. He was his famous brother's accountant before teaming up on real estate projects before turning his hand to running Smith Global Media.

Ellen is the CEO and founder of the foundation 'Dining with Divas'. The charity supports women and families who are dealing with crisis or distress.

Will has spoken about their childhood in the past, confessing their upbringing was a rollercoaster.

Their father, Willard Sr. had a complicated personality and Will's relationship with him was often fraught.

In his 2021 memoir, Will, he detailed what it was like in their home.

"My father was violent, but he was also at every game, play and recital," Will wrote. "He was an alcoholic, but he was sober at every premiere of every one of my movies.

"He listened to every record. He visited every studio. The same intense perfectionism that terrorized his family put food on the table every night of my life."

Will said his dad inspired him to be a present father. He went on to have three children, Trey — who he shares with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino and son Jaden, and daughter, Willow, with wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

"I wanted to be a father my whole life," he later revealed. "From the time I was five years old, I knew I wanted to be a family. I knew I wanted to have kids. Partially because of my childhood, I wanted a chance to, like, do it better and a chance to do it right."