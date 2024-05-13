Will and Jada Pinkett Smith pose with their three children in celebratory family photo — fans react

Mother's Day proved to be a joyous affair for the Smith family, who reunited in Malibu, California for a special waterfront celebration on Sunday.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were joined by the former's brother Harry and mother Caroline, the latter's mom Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield-Norris, and their children, Jaden and Willow, plus Will's son Trey shared with ex Sheree Zampino.

Adrienne shared a selfie of the family from their celebration on Instagram, with the entire group in high spirits for the holiday, captioning it: "Happy Mother's Day from all of us to all of you."

Fans reacted with glee on seeing the full clan together, sharing comments like: "Now that's the whole family I love to see. Often we don't see Will's mom and siblings. The whole family is beautiful," and: "Such a beautiful moment! Happy Mother's day!"

Will took to Instagram on Sunday to share a tribute to the moms in his life, including Caroline, Adrienne, Jada, and Sheree, sharing many photos of theirs with their children.

"Happy Mommy's Day to all the Spectabulous Mothers in my life – and yours!" he wrote, receiving a teary-eyed emoji in response from Willow and many complimenting their seamless blended family unit.

Will and Sheree were married from 1992 to 1995, welcoming their son Trey in November 1992. They remained on good terms after the divorce, with Will's second wife Jada settling into the role of mother to Trey after tying the knot with the Oscar-winning actor in 1997. They welcomed Jaden in July 1998 and Willow in October 2000.

All three of their kids are now pursuing their individual careers away from family, with Willow and Jaden most recently appearing side-by-side at the 2024 Met Gala.

The very next day, the 23-year-old musician, the youngest in the family, released her debut novel, Black Shield Maiden, and convened for a talk with co-author Jess Hendel at the Strand Bookstore in New York City, which HELLO! attended.

Proud parents Will and Jada took to social media to promote the new release, making Willow the first in the family with a novel and the third to write a book (her parents have released their own individual memoirs titled Will and Worthy respectively).

"Willow WROTE A NOVEL! I am soooooo proud!" Will penned on Instagram with a picture alongside her book, while Jada wrote: "Willow's new novel Black Shield Maiden is NOW AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE!!! Her book is incredible! I couldn't put it down!" Her grandmother Adrienne also added: "Me either!! It's soooo good! Sequel coming I hope!!"

In the foreword for her novel, the "Transparent Soul" singer thanked her parents for providing her with the resources for her research on Viking culture and their historic interactions of Black and brown communities.

"I want to explicitly thank my parents for having so many informative books on the subject when I literally couldn't find them anywhere else," she wrote.