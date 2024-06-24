Willow Smith showcases natural curly locks in stunning selfie as she supports older brother Jaden Smith

No one comes through for the Smith family quite like they themselves do, with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's family unit being extremely supportive of each other's endeavors.

Such was the case once again with a new social media post from Willow Smith, with the 23-year-old showing up to cheer on her big brother Jaden.

The 25-year-old musician released his first single in three years, "Roses," on June 21. The song marks a return to music for Jaden, who hasn't released new material since the 2021 single "Bye" and the 2020 album CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3.

To mark the occasion, Willow took to her Instagram page with a selfie of herself showcasing her brown naturally curly locks and fresh face, soundtracked by her brother's new song. She also captioned the snap with a rose emoji.

Jaden responded with a GIF of a hugging teddy bear as thanks, while fans found the support adorable. They left comments on her photo like: "We love big brother/little sister who always support each other's music!!" and: "Siblings unite!" plus many others raving over Willow's natural beauty.

The siblings share an extremely close relationship, most recently also making their Met Gala comeback together this May, dressed in complementary black and white Thom Browne ensembles, their first Met since 2016.

While Jaden's making his way back to the recording studio, so is his younger sister, who released her sixth studio album, titled empathogen, days before the Met Gala, her first record since 2022. Unlike her previous rock and punk influenced LPs, empathogen borrowed more influences from indie and jazz music.

She released the album in the same week as her debut novel, Black Shield Maiden, written in collaboration with Jess Hendel, which dropped on May 8. She kicked off the book's promotional tour with an event at the Strand Book Store in NYC, which HELLO! attended.

Willow excitedly penned on Instagram after: " IS FINALLY OUT!! I just want to give deep gratitude to @jesshendelwrites for being such an amazing writing partner and for being open to having the uncomfortable conversations and taking the time to help me craft those complex ideas into something beautiful."

"I also want to thank @tomiadeyemi for lending her beautiful literary voice to this world and all the beautiful ways in which she brought us deeper and deeper into conversation, analyzing the character dynamics and recurring themes of the book at The Strand bookstore yesterday. I hope this book can be a catharsis for anyone who reads it."

Her parents showed their support as well, with Jada writing on social media: "Her book is incredible! I couldn't put it down!" and Will gushing: "Willow WROTE A NOVEL! I am soooooo proud!"

While Black Shield Maiden opened to positive reviews, it was ultimately empathogen that made the biggest splash, receiving general acclaim and opening atop Billboard's Contemporary Jazz Albums chart and staying there for a total of two weeks.