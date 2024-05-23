Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith keep their distance at Bad Boys 4 premiere

It was a big night for Will Smith on Wednesday as he celebrated the world premiere of Bad Boys: Ride Or Die in Dubai.

The actor was joined by his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, but while she was there to support her husband, the couple seemingly decided to keep their distance from each other on the red carpet.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jada Pinkett Smith backtracks on Will Smith separation

Will and Jada appeared to avoid having their photo taken together and both appeared in separate snaps, deciding to pose solo or with Will's co-star, Martin Lawrence, and the film's co-directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

The choice to keep apart may seem odd considering they have gone to lengths to prove that despite their separation in 2016, they are "staying together forever".

One reason could be that Jada didn't want to steal Will's spotlight because he and Martin were the men of the hour.

Whatever the reasoning for their distance, Jada's presence alone is a telling sign that she and Will are committed to rebuilding their relationship.

© Getty Images Will was all smiles at the premiere of Bad Boys: Ride Or Die

Last year, Jada shocked fans when she revealed that she and Will had been living separate lives for seven years after quietly splitting in 2016.

It wasn't long after that it appeared the couple decided to give their marriage another go, as Jada confirmed on The Drew Barrymore Show in November: "We're staying together forever," adding of their separation: "I tried. We tried."

© Getty Images Jada was there to support Will but they didn't appear to pose for photos together

When she first announced their bombshell split during an NBC News Special with Today host Hoda Kotb, the actress made her feelings on divorce clear. "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce," she said.

"We will work through whatever, and I just haven't been able to break that promise."

Speaking of their split in November during an interview with Fearne Cotton on her podcast Happy Place, Jada said: "The biggest problem was that we were in that power struggle of romanticism…what we believed that the other person needed to be in order to feel good.

© Getty Images Will posed with his co-star Martin Lawrence but not Jada

"I just wanted to be his everything, I wanted him to be my everything, I wanted to be so absorbed. And that wasn't quite it either."

Jada added: "I know people are confused, but I don't know what to tell you. Having space, but never wanting to leave each other's side. That's what those years of separation taught us… I need to love him freely."

© Getty Images Jada did pose with the film's co-directors (L-R) Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi

Revealing what first attracted her to Will, she explained: "I saw in him that he is all sky, happy. He's looking at the glass as half full and I'm looking at it half empty. Even to this day…he's just always looking for a laugh.

"But he was able to also do both, it just so happens that he leans more towards joy, joy, joy! That was the part for me that was so beautiful."

She added: "And he's also freaking smart, a go-getter, and he's a climber. He doesn't like to quit. That's what we have in common."