Meet billionaire Michael Rubin's three daughters

Michael Rubin is a girl dad and proud of it.

The billionaire founder and CEO of Fanatics, and board member for Rue Gilt Groupe, has a star studded set of friends who come to his parties. His recent All-White Fourth of July party in the Hamptons attracted the likes of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady and Emily Ratajkowski.

But family clearly means everything to Michael, as he regularly flaunts his love for his three daughters online.

He shares his eldest daughter, Kylie, with ex-wife Meegan Spector - a local dance teacher. As well as Kylie, Michael is the father to Gema and Romy with his girlfriend Camille Fishel.

© @michaelrubin Instagram Michael with his family

Here's all you need to know about his daughters.

Kylie Rubin, 18

© @kylierubin Instagram Michael Rubin with his daughter Kylie

Michael welcomed Kylie Rubin on February 23, 2006 with his ex-wife Meegan Spector. While he divorced the dance teacher in 2012, he remains close to his daughter - who has a strong social media presence with 112,000 followers on Instagram.

The billionaire is certainly protective of his eldest daughter - and showed everyone this when he jokingly bought her an army tank for her Sweet Sixteen. He explained: "I knew how badly you wanted a car so thought I'd get you one that would keep your [sic] safe! Enjoy your army tank!"

As she turned 18, Michael took to Instagram to share his pride in how well adjusted she his: "I’m so proud of who you have become - smart, witty , beautiful , and generally hilarious - doesn’t have a shopping disorder and obviously waited until she’s legal here in the islands to have her first sip ever of alcohol", he said teasingly.

More seriously, he admitted: "You have made my life so much better in every way and I’m just so impressed by how you continually do the right things in life!!"

Kylie graduated from The Baldwin School - a private all girls high school in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania - and will attend University of Southern California. She took to Instagram to share the happy occasion, with her friends all dressed in white for the moment.

Romi, four

© @michaelrubin Instagram Michael and Kylie hang out with Romi

Camille and Michael welcomed their first daughter together, Romi, on July 9, 2020. It seems that Romi has certainly livened up the family's lives.

Michael shared on Instagram a moment in which the three-year-old joined him and his daughter Kylie while they were drinking - and they took a photo where she was grinning from ear to ear. He captioned the photo: "Kylie and I thought we were life of the party, but then Romi showed up!"

Gema, two

© @michaelrubin Instagram Michael welcomed Gema with his girlfriend Camille

The couple welcomed their third child together on June 8, 2022, Gema, weighing 7lbs 3oz. Michael reported that the baby inherited Camille's looks and his personality "fortunately".

© @michaelrubin Michael and Camille celebrate two years of Gema

As they celebrated her second birthday, Camille revealed that her youngest child went from a "calm, quiet, reserved little newborn" to a "vivacious little toddler-human-girl with a mind of her own".

Adding: "She can not and will not be told no; She will fall on her face while scootering 101 times on the hot concrete and get right back up without giving a damn! The backbone and determination this BABY has already at such a young age is mind blowing."